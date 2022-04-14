This Saturday, April 16, ACS Airsoft on Old Hwy 60 is holding a charity event with featuring 300 airsoft participants. The one-of-a-kind event is brought on by local entrepreneurs.
The event, called “Noobday” provides beginners to the sport of airsoft an opportunity to play in a “thrilling new atmosphere with strong, experienced teammates to help lead the way.” It not only provides a fun airsoft experience, but also food, a swap meet and a raffle where all proceeds will go to a local suicide prevention charity.
Tickets to play in the event start at $35 and $50 for equipment rental.
In Attendance you will find some of the leading manufacturers from Taiwan, G&G Armament, as well as US based Lancer Tactical. Additional vendors, food trucks, and retailers will also be on location.
This event puts community above competition, and by doing so, provides a rich atmosphere of generosity. This event’s foundation is a charity fundraiser, and proceeds benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Preston Roberts, owner of ACS Airsoft has felt the personal impacts of losing friends and family to this epidemic. By hosting this event, Preston hopes to raise awareness of the resources available, and provide a healthy outlet for airsoft enthusiasts across the nation.
The festivities begin at 10 a.m. and will conclude at 4 p.m.
To register to participate in the festivities visit https://acsairsoft.net/noobday-2022
