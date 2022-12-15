On Thursday afternoon, Academy Sports will team up with George Wilson to provide shopping sprees for local students. The former Paducah Tilghman, NFL safety Wilson, and the George Wilson Safety Foundation will provide 50 students with a $ 5,000 holiday shopping spree at Academy Sports.
Each child will receive a $100 Academy gift card to shop with Wilson for items on their wish lists, including winter clothing, footwear, games, sporting equipment, and much more. The event will be the sixth consecutive year Academy Sports and Wilson have teamed up to help spread holiday cheer for Paducah’s youth.
