Sports fans will have their fair share of things to look forward to and attend this weekend. Everything from golf tournaments to 7-on-7 football tournaments to Paducah Chiefs baseball to races at the Paducah International Raceway, will be taking place this weekend, giving something fun for everyone to do.
McCracken County 7-on-7
The McCracken County Mustangs will be hosting their 7-on-7 tournament on Thursday and Friday nights. Both nights will begin games at 5 p.m. with up to six games taking place at once across the high school campus.
Local schools including Paducah Tilghman, Massac County, Fulton County, Graves County, Calloway County, Crittenden County and Caldwell County will be just a few of the teams competing throughout the two days.
Best of the West TournamentThe Best of the West 7-on-7 football tournament will be taking place on Friday and Saturday at Hopkinsville High School. Schools from all over Kentucky and surrounding states will be in attendance, including Paducah Tighman.
Irvin Cobb Championships
The 86th Irvin Cobb Championships will be taking place at Paxton Park Golf Course in Paducah this weekend. Friday will feature a Pro-Am tournament and the main 36-hole event will take place on Saturday.
Amongst the field of golfers this year will be last year’s professional and amateur winners, Fred Meyer and Drake Stepter.
Paducah International RacewayPaducah International Raceway will be hosting an exciting night of racing on Friday night. The night will include all regular classes with pits opening at 3:30 p.m., grandstands opening at 5:30 p.m. and races starting at 7 p.m.
Paducah ChiefsThe Paducah Chiefs are in the middle of hosting a five-game home stretch this week. They kicked things off on Wednesday night with a loss to the Full Count Rhythm and will play every night through Sunday, July 17 all at home. Their regular season will end on Tuesday, July 19 on the road. From there play-in games will take place on Thursday, July 21 in hopes of making a deep run in the playoffs.
