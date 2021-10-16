Three scoreless quarters of football took place between the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado and visiting Union County Braves on Friday evening.
A mixture of wind and rain didn’t help the situation but in a last-ditch, fourth-quarter effort, the Braves came out on top to the tune of 21-19.
There wasn’t much to highlight as both teams played sloppy football with hints of good defense.
“The kids played hard, they always play hard, the problem was we couldn’t get out of our own way to start,” Tilghman head coach Sean Thompson said. “And once we finally got it going it was too late.”
It took no time for the Braves to score once the fourth quarter started when Kristopher Hughes brought it in for a yard to give his team the 7-0 lead.
This awoke something within the Blue Tornado which sparked a touchdown pass from Jack James to Brian Thomas with 9:07 remaining in the game.
With Union County gaining possession of the ball they found the end zone to return the favor and take the 14-7 lead and 4:23 on the clock.
This gave the Braves momentum to push their defense hard and get the ball back. This time around Union went for the quarterback keeper and Cannon Sheffer gave his team the 21-7 cushion.
A pass plus some rushing yards from Camdon Marshall gave the Tornado a touchdown, now down just 21-13 after a bad snap. Tilghman attempted an onside kick, recovered the ball and with 1:38 remaining, the Tornado were still in it.
Thomas found the end zone yet again for Tilghman with an impressive snatch of the ball when it bounced off a defenders helmet for the points.
A failed two-point conversion would be the final effort from the Tornado and Union would let the clock run out for the victory.
