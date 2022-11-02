Room

The Red Helmet Club meeting room at Ron’s Longhorn Restaurant.

 BY CONNOR CAPITO

Mayfield’s football tradition and spirit runs deep and the men of the Red Helmet Club are no exception.

The Dec. 10 EF-4 tornado destroyed their meeting place at Rita’s Cafe on the main floor of the Hall Hotel, located across the street from the Graves County Courthouse. Since then, the Red Helmet Club has relocated to Ron’s Longhorn Restaurant.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In