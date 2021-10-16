Murray and Caldwell remain close competition in the 2A class District One, ranking in the 10th and 11th spots, respectively.
Caldwell took the lead 6-0 after Gus Fox recovered a Murray fumble to gain possession. Jamus Carneyhan ran the 7-yard stretch. Blake Vivrette put it between the posts to make it 7-0.
Caldwell fell short on enough yards for the end zone, so they opted for a field goal to extend their 10-0 lead going into half time.
Less than 30 seconds into the third quarter, Jack Stevens pulled a 65-yard quarterback keeper to put Caldwell up 16-0, 17-0 after the extra point from Vivrette.
Camden Wooford recovered a Murray fumble on the next possession to give Caldwell back the ball. Murray denied the Tigers enough yardage, so Vivrette was sent back in for the 34-yard field goal, but it was no good.
Caldwell put their final points on the board in the top of the fourth quarter when Logan Smiley ran a combined 27-yard to get within four of the end zone. With fourth down looming, the Tigers opted for a field goal to make it 20-0.
With five minutes left in the game Caleb Cauley ran a 73-yard touchdown to finally put Murray on the board. After the extra point, Murray had trimmed the score 20-7.
With a rain pouring down and only 15 seconds on the clock, Xavier Biggers had the biggest run of the night, 76 yards to cut it back even more 20-13. The extra point made it 20-14.
It was too little, too late for Murray. Caldwell improves 3-1 in the district 1, while Murray is now 2-1.
Next week is buy week for Caldwell County. Murray travels to Mayfield
