Lady Mustangs

The McCracken County Lady Mustangs will start their journey in the state tournament with a send-off from family, friends, and fans on Wednesday morning at McCracken County High School. The Lady Mustangs will battle against Rowan County on Thursday at John Cropp on UK’s campus.

 Photo courtesy of Mallory Austin, GoMcCracken

On Wednesday, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs will begin the program’s seventh journey in the KHSAA State Softball Tournament. The tournament, held at the University of Kentucky’s John Cropp Stadium, will kick off on Thursday morning with the Lady Mustangs battling against the Rowan County Lady Vikings.

McCracken County heads into the Sweet Sixteen with a 31-5 record after an action-packed regular season schedule. Rowan County sits on the other side of the field with a 33-4 record.

