On Wednesday, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs will begin the program’s seventh journey in the KHSAA State Softball Tournament. The tournament, held at the University of Kentucky’s John Cropp Stadium, will kick off on Thursday morning with the Lady Mustangs battling against the Rowan County Lady Vikings.
McCracken County heads into the Sweet Sixteen with a 31-5 record after an action-packed regular season schedule. Rowan County sits on the other side of the field with a 33-4 record.
“We’re all super excited to be back at state and to have the chance to improve on last season,” Ally Hutchins said. “We’ve worked hard all year to be in the position, and if we can keep playing our game and stay focused, I think we will make a deep run in the tournament.”
The first pitch from the pitching circle will be at 1 p.m. CST with a radio broadcast by The Voice of McCracken County Eric Chumbler and 99.5 The Fan.
How did the Lady Mustangs get here?McCracken County kicked off the program’s postseason, winning the Second District with an 11-1 victory over Paducah Tilghman’s Lady Blue Tornado. During the First Region tournament, the Lady Mustangs defeated Calloway County 3-0, Graves County 13-2, and Ballard Memorial 16-0 to claim the regional title.
Thursday’s contest will mark the seventh appearance since McCracken County’s inception in 2013 for the Lady Mustangs. The Lady Mustangs returned home with a state title in 2015.
How did the Lady Vikings get here?Rowan County took down the 61st District by defeating Menifee County 16-0 and Fleming County 10-0. During the 16th Region tournament, the Lady Vikings took down Raceland 5-0, Ashland Blazer 16-1, and Lewis County 1-0 for the regional title.
This will be Rowan County’s first appearance in the state tournament since 2008. The first (per KHSAA since 1999) appearance came in 2007 for the Lady Vikings.
Players to watch for McCracken CountyAlly Hutchins, Annie White, Mikaela Coburn, Ellie Shoulders, and Anna Kate Hawes.
Senior Hutchins has a .476 batting average in 34 games and 84 at-bats. She has collected 50 runs, 40 hits, 58 RBI, eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, and 32 walks. In addition, Hutchins has 26/26 stolen bases and four HBP with 10 strikeouts.
Senior Coburn has a .500 batting average in 34 games and 108 at-bats. She has collected 57 runs, 54 hits, 29 RBI, five triples, three home runs, 13 walks, 49/54 stolen bases, and 13 strikeouts with one HBP.
Senior White has a .520 batting average in 34 games and 100 at-bats. White has collected 27 runs, 52 hits, 65 RBI, 12 doubles, one triple, 10 home runs, and 14 walks with 4/4 stolen bases, six strikeouts, and two HBP.
Junior Shoulders has a .478 batting average in 34 games and 113 at-bats. Shoulders has 54 hits, 49 runs, 20 RBI, seven doubles, one triple, and 13 walks. In addition, she has 28/31 stolen bases, eight strikeouts, and two HBP.
Hawes, a junior in the circle, has dominated for McCracken County in 24 games and 19 starts for 102.1 innings pitched. Hawes has surrendered 97 hits, 52 runs, 45 earned runs, 34 walks, and struck out 80 batters for a 3.08 earned run average and a 16-2 record.
Players to watch for Rowan CountyHaven Ford, Malana Hamm, Lauryn Eastham, Diamond Wills, and Trinity Lambert.
Senior Ford has a .620 batting average in 38 games and 121 at-bats. She has 70 runs, 75 hits, 81 RBI, 12 doubles, five triples, 18 home runs, and 20 walks. In addition, Ford is 43/43 in stolen bases with six strikeouts and one HBP.
Sophomore Hamm has a .511 batting average in 38 games and 133 at-bats. Hamm has 52 runs, 68 hits, 37 RBI, four doubles, one triple, and one home run. In addition, she has 10 walks, 38/39 stolen bases, and 24 strikeouts.
Freshman Eastham has a .565 batting average in 38 games and 115 at-bats. She has 25 runs, 65 hits, 53 RBI, 18 doubles, four triples, and seven home runs. In addition, Eastham has 15 walks, 3/4 stolen bases, five strikeouts, and five HBP.
Sophomore Wills has a .457 batting average in 38 games and 138 at-bats. Wills has 57 runs, 63 hits, 24 RBI, eight doubles, two home runs, seven walks, and 54/58 stolen bases. Additionally, Wills has 18 strikeouts and two HBP.
In the circle, freshman Lambert has a 1.39 ERA in 23 games and 19 starts for 125.2 innings pitched. Lambert has surrendered 82 hits, 54 runs, 25 earned runs, 50 walks, and 134 strikeouts for a 19-1-2 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.