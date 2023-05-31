On Wednesday, the McCracken County Mustangs will begin the program’s ninth journey in the 2023 Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Baseball State Tournament. The tournament, held at the Counter Clocks Field, will kick off on Thursday morning with the Mustangs battling against the Shelby County Rockets.
The Mustangs head into the tournament with a 28-10 record after facing nationally ranked teams throughout the regular season. Shelby County sits on the other side of the field with a 29-9 record.
“I think we are feeling good and ready to get back at it. Almost everyone on the team was there last year, so I know we are ready to fight,” Nate Lang said. “Our goals are just battle in every aspect of the game. Trying not to get in our heads on our mistakes but get to the next. We are trying to do the simple rights right and let everything else not bother us.”
The first pitch from the mound will be at 9 a.m. CST with a radio broadcast by The Voice of McCracken County Eric Chumbler and 99.5 The Fan.
“We are all excited to be going back, and everyone knows that St. Xavier won’t be in it this year, but that means nothing because everyone who makes it this far is talented,” Zach Sims said. “We need to come in and do what we have done all season; compete and end this season with a state championship.”
How did the Mustangs get here?McCracken County kicked off the postseason with the program’s ninth district title in nine seasons, defeating Paducah Tilghman 11-1. During the First Region tournament, the Mustangs came out victorious against Calloway County 3-1, Carlisle County 10-0, and Paducah Tilghman in the championship for the program’s ninth regional title since McCracken County’s inception in 2013 with a 3-0 victory.
Thursday will mark McCracken County’s ninth consecutive appearance in the state tournament, which includes two state runner-up seasons in 2019 and 2021.
How did the Rockets get here?Shelby County took down Collins 11-2 and Woodford County 6-3 for the 30th District title. In the Eighth Region tournament, the Rockets defeated Oldham County 7-2, Simon Kenton 1-0, and Woodford County 4-3 in nine innings for the program’s first appearance in the state tournament since 2010.
Players to watch for McCracken CountyScout Moffatt, Nate Lang, Zach Sims, Eli James, Ross Aldridge, and Tyler Chapman.
Junior Moffatt holds a .292 batting average in 37 games and 113 at-bats. Moffatt has 29 runs, 33 hits, 22 RBI, 14 walks, and 5/9 stolen bases. In addition, he has 21 strikeouts and two HBP.
Senior Lang has a .291 batting average in 38 games and 110 at-bats. Lang sits with 37 runs, 32 hits, 11 RBI, four doubles, four triples, and 26 walks. He also has 18/20 stolen bases, 36 strikeouts, and eight HBP.
Senior Sims has a .330 batting average in 36 games and 97 at-bats. The Region 1 Player of the Year sits with 17 runs, 32 hits, 21 RBI, seven doubles, two triples, and 16 walks. In addition, Sims has 2/3 stolen bases, 26 strikeouts, and three HBP.
Junior James has a .282 batting average in 38 games and 110 at-bats. James sits with 27 runs, 31 hits, 33 RBI, seven doubles, one triple, five home runs, and 11 walks. In addition, he has 2/3 stolen bases, 16 strikeouts, and 13 HBP.
McCracken County’s arms have kept the Mustangs solid throughout the season with Sims, Aldridge, and Chapman dealing.
In 10 games, Sims has seven starts for a 1.06 ERA in 46.1 innings. The lefty has allowed 18 hits, 10 runs, seven earned runs, and 22 walks while striking out 56 for a 7-1 record.
Aldridge has appeared in 11 games, starting each appearance. The crafty junior has a 1.72 ERA in 53 innings, surrendering 40 hits, 15 runs, 13 earned runs, 16 walks, and struck out 57 batters.
Chapman, a junior, has worked the mound for McCracken County in 11 games with three starts. The lefty has allowed 34 hits, 10 runs, five earned while walking seven and striking out 23 in 38 innings for a 7-1 win-loss record, holding the team’s best ERA with a 0.92.
Players to watch for Shelby CountyKemper Whisman, Myles Strong, Foster Whisman, Carter White, and Jack Wills.
Senior Kemper Whisman has a .430 batting average in 38 games and 121 at-bats. He has 40 runs, 52 hits, 36 RBI, 23 doubles, one triple, and one home run. In addition, he has 30 walks, 19/19 stolen bases, 11 strikeouts, and six HBP.
Senior Strong has a .371 batting average in 38 games and 116 at-bats. He has 26 runs, 43 hits, 33 RBI, 12 doubles, and two home runs. Strong also has 25 walks, 8/9 stolen bases, 28 strikeouts, and two HBP.
Sophomore Foster Whisman has a .347 batting average in 38 games and 121 at-bats. He has 13 runs, 42 hits, 32 RBI, 14 doubles, and one home run. In addition, he has 26 walks, 18 strikeouts, and five HBP.
Senior White has a .313 batting average in 38 games and 128 at-bats. White has 41 runs, 40 hits, 19 RBI, four doubles, 22 walks, and 31/34 stolen bases. White also has 22 strikeouts and five HBP.
On the mound, Wills, Kemper Whisman, and White have controlled each contest with stoic arms.
Junior Wills has appeared in 15 games with 11 starters for the Rockets. In 62 innings, Wills has surrendered 41 hits, 28 runs, 24 earned, 26 walks, and struck out 97 batters for a 6-1-1 win-loss-save record and a 2.71 ERA.
Kemper Whisman holds a 2.49 ERA in 12 games and 10 starts with over 59 innings of work for Shelby County. The senior has allowed 62 hits, 26 runs, 21 earned, and 26 walks while striking out 83 for a 6-1 record.
Senior White rounds out the trio of arms with a 3.02 ERA in 15 games and eight starts on the mound. He has allowed 27 hits, 29 runs, 19 earned, 36 walks, and struck out 59 for a 5-2-1 win-loss-save record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.