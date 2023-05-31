On Wednesday, the McCracken County Mustangs will begin the program’s ninth journey in the 2023 Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Baseball State Tournament. The tournament, held at the Counter Clocks Field, will kick off on Thursday morning with the Mustangs battling against the Shelby County Rockets.

The Mustangs head into the tournament with a 28-10 record after facing nationally ranked teams throughout the regular season. Shelby County sits on the other side of the field with a 29-9 record.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In