Looking back on the boys and girls KHSAA State Tennis Championships, the First Region represented well last week in Lexington. Athletes from Marshall County, Mayfield, Paducah Tilghman and McCracken County all competed for a chance at singles and doubles championship titles. While some athletes were eliminated in the first round of play, others made runs into the second day.
Marshall County
Marshall County High School had Jessica Wells represent as girls single and Rush Robinson and Kian Court compete on the boys doubles side of the competition. Wells won her first match with a score of 6-1 and 6-0 on the first day of play and fell in the second round later that day to Lilli Smith from McCracken County. Robinson and Court their first match 6-2 and 6-0 but fell in the second round of play.
MayfieldThe Cardinals had three different sets of doubles teams compete in the state tournament. Michael East and Eli Acree on the boys side of the tournament, Kiya Morris and Charlie Stanley and sisters Meghan and Molly Null on the girls side of the bracket.
East and Acree won their first match 6-0 and 6-1 before falling in the second round. Morris and Stanley wouldn’t get past the first round of play and the Null sisters won their first three matches before falling late in the second day of play in their fourth round. They would last the furthest out of any First Region team.
McCracken CountyMcCracken County had several doubles and singles teams in both the girls and boys brackets. Haden Scruggs and Emanuel Puertollano, Connor McIntosh and Wyatt Crabtree were their boys doubles representatives. Keegan Terrone competed as a single. Lilli Smith and Sophie Hollowell competed as girls singles, while Pratha Patel and Cassidy Parker competed as doubles.
Scruggs and Puertollano lost in their first round of play as did Terrone. McIntosh and Crabtree win their first two matches and found hard in their third match in the second day of play. They went into a tiebreaker to stay alive, but fell short. Lilli Smith won her first match 6-0, 6-0, won her second round in similar fashion, but fell in the third round. Sophie Hollowell’s state journey was similar to her teammates. She won her first two rounds but ultimately fell in the third on the second day of play.
Paducah Tilghman
The Tornado had two boys singles, one girls single and one girls doubles team all compete for state titles in Lexington. Davis Rowton competed as a single and made it to the second day of play. He won his first two matches handily before falling in the third round of play. Abby Brown won her first round match 6-1, 6-0 but fell later that day in the second round. Meghan Gruber and Maddie Duwe competed as the lone doubles team from Paducah Tilghman, and Whitson McNeill competed as the other boys single, both teams fell in the first round of play.
