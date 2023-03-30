Ellie Shoulders

Next week First Region baseball and softball teams will travel and host tournaments throughout spring break from Paducah to Panama City Beach, Florida.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

With spring break arriving next week, First Region baseball and softball programs will host and travel to compete in action-packed tournaments across the area and southern states. From Edward Jones Field at McCracken County High School to Panama City Beach, Florida, spring break is bound to be filled with an explosive offense and stoic defense from local high school teams.

Here is a look at where First Region teams and their opponents will be playing next week.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In