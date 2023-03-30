With spring break arriving next week, First Region baseball and softball programs will host and travel to compete in action-packed tournaments across the area and southern states. From Edward Jones Field at McCracken County High School to Panama City Beach, Florida, spring break is bound to be filled with an explosive offense and stoic defense from local high school teams.
Here is a look at where First Region teams and their opponents will be playing next week.
BASEBALL
Fulton City at Dresden, TN
Fulton County at Gleason, TN
McCracken County vs. Hartselle, AL
McCracken County at Riverdale (Murfreesboro)
Marshall County at Caldwell County
Massac County at Mayfield
Paducah Tilghman vs. Stevenson (Lincolnshire) at Union City
Murray at Stewart County (Dover)
Ballard Memorial vs. Westview (Martin, TN) at Union City
McCracken County vs. Fishers, IN
McCracken County at Station Camp (Gallatin)
Paducah Tilghman vs. TBA at Union City
Murray vs. Springfield (OH) at Cal Ripken Experience at Myrtle Beach
Paducah Tilghman vs. Union City at McCracken County
Ballard Memorial vs. McCracken County
Hickman County at Calloway County
Carlisle County vs. Apollo
Livingston Central at St. Mary
Mayfield vs. Whitley County
Murray vs. Ashland Blazer at Cal Ripken Experience at Myrtle Beach
Murray vs. Hillsdale (OH) at Cal Ripken Experience at Myrtle Beach
Marshall vs. Bethlehem Christian Academy (GA) at Panama City Beach Bash
Apollo at McCracken County
Ballard Memorial at St. Mary
Carlisle County vs. Union City (TN)
Hickman County vs. Whitley County
Marshall County vs. Casey County at Panama City Beach Bash
Ballard at McCracken County
Apollo vs. Calloway County
Paducah Tilghman vs. Ballard
Graves County at St. Mary
Murray vs. Victor (NY) at Cal Ripken Experience at Myrtle Beach
Graves County vs. Dyer County (TN) at Mid-Season Classic at Gibson County, TN
Caldwell County vs. Calloway County at McCracken County
Hickman County vs. Caldwell County at McCracken County
Christian Fellowship at Agape Christian (IL)
Mayfield vs. Calloway County
Carlisle County at Paducah Tilghman
Marshall County vs. Union Grove (GA)
Graves County vs. Arlington (TN) at Lions Easter Tournament at Freed-Hardeman University
Ballard Memorial vs. Calloway County at McCracken County
Hickman County at Crittenden County
Carlisle County vs. Milan (TN)
Paducah Tilghman vs. Whitley County
Graves County vs. Arlington (TN) at Lions Easter Tournament at Freed-Hardeman University
Graves County vs. Jackson Christian (TN) at Lions Easter Tournament at Freed-Hardeman University
McCracken County vs. Bartlett (TN)
McCracken County at Clarksville Academy (TN)
Dresden (TN) at Christian Fellowship
Softball
McCracken County vs. Brooks (AL) at Bob Jones Classic at Huntsville, AL
McCracken County vs. Hazel Green (AL) at Bob Jones Classic at Huntsville, AL
Paducah Tilghman vs. Skyline (AL) at Bob Jones Classic at Huntsville, AL
Paducah Tilghman vs. West Point (AL) at Bob Jones Classic at Huntsville, AL
Ballard Memorial at Community Christian Academy
Dresden (TN) at Fulton County
McCracken County vs. TBA at Bob Jones Classic at Huntsville, AL
Ballard Memorial at Harrisburg (IL)
Ballard Memorial vs. Pope County (IL)
Marshall County vs. Marlington (OH) at Cal Ripken Experience at Pigeon Forge, TN
Marshall County vs. West Allegheny (OH) at Cal Ripken Experience at Pigeon Forge, TN
Paducah Tilghman vs. Franklin (OH) at Softball Beach Bash at Ft. Walton Beach, FL
Marshall County vs. Copley (OH) at Cal Ripken Experience at Pigeon Forge, TN
Marshall County vs. General McLane (PA) at Cal Ripken Experience at Pigeon Forge, TN
Paducah Tilghman vs. Rootstown (PA) at Softball Beach Bash at Ft. Walton Beach, FL
Christian County at Calloway County
McCracken County at Niceville, FL
Carlisle County vs. Copley (OH) at Cal Ripken Experience at Pigeon Forge, TN
Carlisle County vs. Greenup County at Cal Ripken Experience at Pigeon Forge, TN
Hickman County vs. Elliott County at Cal Ripken Experience at Pigeon Forge, TN
McCracken County at Fairhope (AL)
Mayfield at Gulf Shores (AL)
Marshall County vs. Forbush (NC) at Cal Ripken Experience at Pigeon Forge, TN
Hickman County vs. Highlands at Cal Ripken Experience at Pigeon Forge, TN
Carlisle County vs. Miami East (OH) at Cal Ripken Experience at Pigeon Forge, TN
Paducah Tilghman vs. Washington County at Softball Beach Bash at Ft. Walton Beach, FL
McCracken County at Orange Beach (AL)
Mayfield at Pine Forest (FL)
Carlisle County vs. Baldwinsville (NY) at Cal Ripken Experience at Pigeon Forge, TN
Carlisle County vs. Portsmouth (OH) at Cal Ripken Experience at Pigeon Forge, TN
Hickman County vs. Sacred Heart Academy (NY)
Murray at Caldwell County
Mayfield at Escambia (FL)
Graves County vs. Collins at Elizabethtown Pinkham Lincoln Classic
Graves County vs. Bethlehem at Elizabethtown Pinkham Lincoln Classic
Graves County vs. Greenwood at Elizabethtown Pinkham Lincoln Classic
