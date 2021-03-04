'A great year': Lady Marshals hoping regular-season success translates to postseason

DRAFFENVILLE — What has this season been like for the Marshall County girls basketball team?
“It’s been a fun year. It’s been a great year,” Lady Marshals head coach Aaron Beth told the Sun on Wednesday. “I knew we had a chance to be a really good basketball team, and I feel like we’ve gotten better and better as the year has gone on.”
Perhaps even “great” is an understatement, as the Lady Marshals are 18-1 on the season, ranked No. 2 in this week’s Associated Press Kentucky High School Girls Basketball Poll and boast the No. 1 KHSAA RPI (0.74956) in the state. After losing their season-opener to Bethlehem, they’ve won every game since, including Tuesday’s 65-10 rout of Murray.
However, while the No. 2 ranking shows the kind of respect the Lady Marshals are receiving statewide, it doesn’t translate to any free victories, Beth said.
“It’s great to be ranked, but we have to go out and play defense and rebound and make shots to win games,” he said. “The polls are nice, but we don’t put a whole lot of emphasis on them.”
Perhaps the KHSAA’s RPI, which measures a team’s success relative to its strength of schedule, is a better measure of what Beth’s team has accomplished this year. The Lady Marshals have racked up the wins against a relatively difficult slate versus the likes of Bethlehem (18-3), Bardstown (17-4) and Henderson County (10-4), and none of those games were at home.
“We tried to challenge ourselves,” Beth said. “We’re so far down here at the western end of the state that we’ve had to travel quite a bit to try to find games. But we wanted to see where we stood in relation to the rest of the state.”
Marshall County closes its 2021 regular season on Saturday with another tough road game at Southwestern (15-3) in Somerset.
“They’re super talented shooting-wise. In the one game I’ve watched so far, they were 12-for-23 from 3-point range and scored 70 points, so they’re very talented offensively,” Beth said. “Southwestern is one of the top teams in their region, so it’ll be a good test for us. It’ll be a postseason-type atmosphere as far as preparation goes. We’re going to play it like it’s a one-and-done and try to prepare as if it’s the regional or state tournament.”
The Lady Marshals will once again turn to their strong defensive play to try to slow down Southwestern’s offensive attack. They’ve already held multiple teams to season-low point totals and are giving up just 34.4 points per game on the year in putting Beth’s focus on defense into practice.
“Defense is always the key, in my opinion, to making it far in the tournaments. You have to be able to stop other people from scoring,” Beth said. “You’re not always going to shoot the ball as well as you want to. But if you are committed on the defensive end, you’re hopefully going to put yourself in a position to be in the game in the fourth quarter.”
Offensively, the Lady Marshals have five players averaging between 8 and 13 points per game in what had been a balanced attack on that end of the floor. Junior Halle Langhi is the team’s top scorer and rebounder with 13.1 and 8.8 per game, respectively. Senior Cayson Conner (12.8 points per game), junior Jada Driver (10.3) and seniors Layne Pea (8.7) and Sophie Galloway (8.2) round out that group.
“It’s a total team effort. We’ve had different people step up on different nights,” Beth said. “This team isn’t worried about individual success. I think that’s what makes this such a special team. They’re really unselfish when it comes to that stuff. It’s hard sometimes to accept different roles, but they do it unbelievably, and they’re such a pleasure to coach.”
Saturday’s game at Southwestern is the only thing in between the Lady Marshals and what they hope is a prolonged postseason run. Beth knows he’s got a talented, experienced group that’s hungry for postseason success, and he’s hoping that translates to a trip to Rupp Arena for the Sweet 16.
“We’re ready to take the next step and move on to the postseason, because that’s what you play all these regular-season games for is to prepare yourselves for the postseason and hopefully have a chance to make a good run,” he said.
“We obviously have high expectations. We always want to put ourselves in position to compete and win a regional championship and hopefully do well at the state level if we’re fortunate enough to get there. Hopefully we can be playing our best basketball here over the next few weeks.”
