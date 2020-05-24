A FEW GOOD MEN: Former '11, '12 Storm players reflect on team

A four-word text message from Mayfield’s Connor Guthrie almost tells the entire story.
“I miss the boys,” he sent.
Those boys? The Paducah Storm traveling baseball team, specifically from the summers of 2011 and 2012.
It’s a cast of characters in its grizzled coach, Brent Jordan, and roughly a dozen then-youngsters in Caldwell County’s Shane Burns, Dylan Gray and Ben Knight, McCracken County’s Will Sykes, James Michael Dodd, Skyler Mayes, Mason Vinyard, Luke Seed, Drake Jordan and Zach McIntosh, St. Mary’s Hale Sims, Paducah Tilghman’s Colbe Crim...and some other talented middle schoolers who floated in and out over the years.
They won a lot of games. Nearly came away with a youth World Series crown in Kansas City. Traveled to Tennessee and Texas and other far-off mystical lands. The statistics and record books are all blurred and forgotten, because they aren’t the most important memories.
Now they’re all men, either just scratching the surface of college athletics or the start of a big career, and what mostly remains at the forefront of this team isn’t even the unbelievable baseball played or the skills developed along the way.
It’s the foundations of long-lasting friendships, still holding true eight summers later.
“The thing is,” wrote Mayes’ mother, Courtney, “it was a group of boys from western Kentucky that didn’t realize how good they were until it was all over. Blue collar workers who showed up to work every practice and always gave a 100%, simply because Brent Jordan had earned their respect, and they never wanted to disappoint him.
“He brought these kids together, and he brought out the best in them.”
Jordan, however, won’t take much credit.
“This is more about them young men,” he said. “And how they grew up.”
No one knows what they’re capable of at 11 and 12 years old.
But fast forward nearly a decade, and the “where-they-are-now” factoids are impressive.
“The thing that’s been awesome to me is watching everyone over the years grow,” Crim said. “Because as kids, we all had the dream of playing maybe in college or just on your high school team. But seeing the work that everyone’s put in, and where everyone is now, I think is the most pleasing thing that makes me happy about being friends with them.”
Burns is at Murray State pitching for Dan Skirka and Racer baseball, after a prolific career as a two-year quarterback and longtime ace for the Tigers.
Gray went on to be a dominant linebacker and 182-pound state champion wrestler in Princeton, before opting to focus on school at Western Kentucky.
Knight shifted to tennis, where he’s put together 1 ½ years of impressive work at Berry College in Mt. Berry, Georgia, after pacing the Tigers in high school.
Sykes was an All-Purchase utility player for Mustangs baseball, before he, too, turned to academics at the University of Alabama (and notes his former coach in Jordan, “Watch out, he’s going to be a doctor someday.”)
“Jay-Mc,” as Dodd is called, is now at Freed-Hardeman in Henderson, Tennessee, as a catcher, after successfully donning the gear for the Mustangs in high school.
Mayes could apparently “hit the (fire)” out of baseballs, but opted to hit the fire out of people instead — following his football passion as a linebacker first at Eastern Illinois, and now at Southern Illinois.
Vinyard and Seed both took their microbial high-school ERAs to junior college — Vinyard to Wabash Valley, and Seed to John A. Logan — before each took the next plunge. Vinyard is already at “The Hill” in Bowling Green, while Seed is bound for Louisville in the fall.
Sims went the JUCO route, too, going from the Vikings, to John A. Logan, to UNC-Charlotte baseball in July. As did Crim, who found happiness at Broward University in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida after a short stint at Eastern Illinois.
Guthrie, a rare All-Purchase player in three sports (baseball, football, basketball), spent one year at Bethel before deciding to turn in his jersey and transfer to Murray State — where he’ll pursue teaching and coaching as new passions.
It’s a host of names responsible for district and regional championships, touchdowns and home runs, service aces and pins, 3-pointers and dunks, collegiate wins and overall success.
Only Jordan (Class of ‘18, WKCTC) and McIntosh (Class of ‘18, WKU) opted for less sporty routes, but were in no way less successful — jumping straight to college in the chase for degrees.
Everyone is thriving apart, and yet it wouldn’t take much to rekindle the chemistry of days past.
“No matter where I go, I’ll always have a connection with those guys,” Dodd said. “And I know that I could call any single one of them right now, and be like, ‘Hey, I need help with this,’ or ‘What’s up man?’, and they’d be right there just a phone call away for me. It’s kind of a connection without a connection. They’re all standup guys. Not a single one of them would go away from what we had, and all of us will always have that.”
Perhaps the most cherished of all the memories during this time together — which mostly ran from 10U to 14U — is the inordinate number of wiffleball (and, apparently, cornhole and wallball) games this crew tallied.
If a hotel had a vacant parking lot or an open grassy knoll, chances were high that Jay-Mc’s dad, Dwayne, was unloading a trailer and firing up the grill, while the rat pack — fresh off of three or four Saturday games — would summon some boundless energy for more swingin’-and-runnin’.
“If there was some daylight after games, or even after traveling down, we’d get the guys up and go to any back field of the hotel and play for hours,” Seed said. “I remember that. That was so much fun. We’d always have team captains, and then you’d just have guys smoke the ball all over the field. Just running and having a good time. There’s so many memories just now coming back. That was some good times.”
Good times for the kids, but perhaps hell on the parents — who were taking time and money to hone the athletic skills of their progeny and compete for Sunday championships.
But the kids didn’t care.
“My mom would always say, ‘Make sure you’re back at so-and-so time,’ and I wouldn’t get back until an hour past curfew,” Seed added. “She’d get so mad at us, but it didn’t really affect us the next day. It’s almost like we had even more energy.”
“ ‘We’re here for you,’ ” Guthrie remembers his dad, Kent, saying at the time. “ ‘You need to get serious about this.’ ”
But they were serious in their own way, particularly for the “real” games.
And almost every piece of the team was interchangeable. Burns and Seed were dominant pitchers even then, as were Crim and Vinyard. Guthrie was coming along, as well, and the entire roster had prolific infielding and outfield capability.
“The thing is, we were so good,” Vinyard remembered. “It wasn’t like ‘we have to win this game.’ It was like ‘we’re going to win this game.’ It was an expectation. Not an ‘oh, I want to.’ And I’ve played baseball since I was four years old, so it’s never gotten old to me. But I would always tell my dad, because he would help coach, and I’d just be like: ‘Why do we only practice two days a week? Can you imagine how good we’d be if we would practice four days a week?’ ”
The two games that particularly stick out in this bundle of backlogs: a wayward matchup in Cordova, Tennessee, and a just-missed World Series win in Kansas City. Life lessons, of sorts
Crim was on the mound in Cordova, when an early bunt was ruled a hit instead of a foul ball — leading to mass ejections of staff in the dugout, arguing the call.
“I always preached to myself, my coaching staff and the players that we’d never do that,” coach Jordan said. “There was a bunt laid down, and I mean the ball had to be a foot foul, and Colbe goes out like a pitcher does and picks the ball up and pretty much thinks he’s going back to the mound with it. No question, it’s a foul ball.
“He looks over at me, and you always try to help your kids in every situation, but long story short...he got mad. And Colbe was just a competitor like no other. I don’t know which one was worse: him or Shane Burns. Both of them stepped on that field, they were there to win, and they’d rip your head off if they could...in a good way. But that ball was foul. No question.”
With Jordan and his staff tossed, the Paducah Storm 13U and 14U coaches had to take over the situation, and coach the rest of the game.
“It was wild,” Crim added. “Some stuff I’ve never seen before. I’ve never forgotten it.”
As for the 2011 World Series in Kansas City, Mayes can vividly recount being on the bump in the final two innings — and with two outs, two on the paths and a full-count on his batter of a 6-6 ballgame in the bottom of the seventh stanza, he needed something special to happen to force extras.
No such luck.
“I grooved it in there, and the kid popped it straight up,” Mayes said. “I don’t know how they do it now, but you know how they used to have those turf mounds instead of the dirt ones? One of our coach’s main rules was you never make the pitcher step off of that. If it’s a pop-up, the shortstop or the second baseman calls him off.
“I could’ve caught it, but Sykes (at shortstop) calls me off to grab it. And the sun was beaming that day, and it went right between his hands and the glove, and it hit right behind me. And they scored the run from third to win it.”
Even now, nine years later, Mayes faults a blinding sun — and not a teammate.
“That World Series that we went to in Kansas City, they made me see where they really started to grow up and be young men,” coach Jordan said. “But the year after that (in 2012) is when they were really so good.
“I would just stand at third base and clap.”
Little did he know, he’d be clapping a lot longer than the next season.
