Russ Cochran. John Riegger. Mark Faulkner. Jaime Broce. Adam Gary. Patrick Newcomb. Rick Cochran III. Nick Newcomb. J.B. Williams.
Jimmy Brown. Mike Shelbourne. Steve Golliher. Josh Rhodes. Chase Landrum. Chris Erwin. Aaron Ingalls.
Emma Talley.
Jay Nimmo.
They’re all household names in the local, regional and national golfing world. And this weekend at Paxton Park in Paducah, they’ll all be in one place for the 84th Annual Irvin Cobb Championships, presented by Banterra Bank and Jim Smith Contracting.
For the casual observer and fan of the game, it’s as exciting of a field in recent memory.
Six of the past seven professional champions are on board (Riegger, both Newcombs, Cochran III and Williams) — with 2013 titlist Chas Narramore now on assignment as the University of Tennessee assistant women’s golf coach. Faulkner, Broce and Gary dominated for titles in the early 2000s, while “Uncle Russ” (the professional champ in 1980, 1981, 1989, 1999 and 2007) is back in town to prove he can still shoot his age.
The past four amateur champions are on board, as well, with Ingalls out to earn the first three-peat since “Ol’ Jimmy” did it from 1983-85. But do not be fooled; Brown is still capable of nabbing his 10th Cobb amateur title. Shelbourne, the “Silver Fox,” was in contention throughout last weekend’s priming Rolling Hills Invitational. As was Rhodes, who has five Rolling Hills titles and a 2012 Cobb amateur trophy to his name. Can Landrum, Golliher or Erwin win again? Or is a new face coming?
Tack on the fact that LPGA Tour pro Talley — the tournament’s first-ever woman competitor — can absolutely blister the big boys faster than Billie Jean King baffled Bobby Riggs, and that Nimmo — the state’s defending high school champion — can win both the junior and the amateur titles in two days of modest work, and, well ... it’s easy to see why Paxton Park golf professional Danny Mullen is excited.
“Given the fact that we can have the tournament at all, I’m pleased,” Mullen said. “And the field is just icing on the cake. Because this is going to be one of the biggest, most fun fields we’ve been able to watch in a few years.
“We always have a good field. Don’t get me wrong. But this year is special.”
COVID-19 concernsTwo months ago, Mullen wasn’t even convinced the Irvin Cobb Championships — which have commenced every year, rain-or-shine, since 1937 — would happen, as the coronavirus claimed the better part of business (and course maintenance) from March to late May.
As such, updated safety standards, social distancing requirements, and the general trend in local and state cases have allowed for golf — a strong socially-distanced sport — to resume, but at a cost.
Mullen spaced out tee times accordingly to discourage gathering, and could allow only 102 golfers in this year’s pool. As of Tuesday, more than 30 golfers were on a waiting list, and he also noted the course just isn’t as meticulous as he’d like.
“We’ve not been able to do some of the things that we normally do on the same time schedule we normally can, because of resource restrictions. It’s kind of like any other business; we’ve been hit hard by COVID-19 this year. Our staff restrictions are severe right now because of budget limitations. We had equipment issues. We couldn’t do our normal protocol leading up to this event.
“But the weather has been tougher, from a maintenance standpoint, than COVID-19. Between the weather and the budget issues, it’s been tough. We haven’t had the staff we’d normally have. But as I’ve told people; 2020 is not going to be a year to shine. It’s going to be a year to survive, and we’re trying to survive as a facility, while trying to keep a decent product out there.”
‘Cobb Weather’If golfers were expecting pleasant temperatures, cool breezes and lots of cloud cover ... well, then it wouldn’t be the Irvin Cobb Championships, now would it?
According to weather.gov, Saturday has a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms — mainly after 1 p.m. It’ll be mostly sunny, with a high of 93 and a southwest wind blowing 3-8 mph.
Sunday isn’t expected to be much different: mostly sunny with a high near 95 and a southwest wind at 5-7 mph.
“If we aren’t going to get any rain, I’d say (the greens) are going to be hard and fast,” Mullen said. “We’re not watering the greens right now because we’re trying to let them dry out, and that helps with their speed.
“I stimped the greens (on Monday), and they’re stimping around 9½-to-10. Without rain, they’ll probably be a 10, which is fine. That’s what we normally try to get them to. But the roughs will be a lot thicker than normal because of all the rain we’ve had, and the fairways ... they’re going to be hard, and they’re going to be fast.”
