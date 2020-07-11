Early in the summer, there was some trepidation as to whether the 64th Annual Rolling Hills Invitational presented by Massac Memorial Hospital and State Farm would either be delayed — or missed altogether.
Naturally, the coronavirus brought questions and concerns.
But those missives can move on, as the tournament is a full-go with more than 100 experienced participants set for the field this weekend.
“We’re just excited to be able to do it,” noted RHCC golf professional Kevin Rhinehart. “There was a time when we didn’t know what was going to happen. Everybody’s just excited to be able to get it done on the date we were supposed to do it, and we’ve got a very strong field. We’re very fortunate, and very happy to be able to be where we are right now.”
Rhodes scholarFive-time Rolling Hills champion Josh Rhodes opens the tournament as the prohibitive favorite as the defending titlist, having topped Eric Straub by one shot in 2019 with a two-day total of 136 (66-70).
But Rhinehart contests the 100-plus field of golfers is deep, with guys like former Rolling Hills champion Chase Korte (McCracken County/Austin Peay State University), Murray State and former McCracken County star Avery Edwards, Murray State and former McCracken County star Dalton Bagwell, former Paducah Tilghman star and Rolling Hills champion Chris Griffin, Justin Gosa, Adam Friga, Greg Beale, Adam Butler and countless others among the flights.
“With the type of players that we’ve got in the field, I expect the scores to be low if you’re going to win the championship,” Rhinehart added. “You’re probably going to have to be 8-under par, and that’s two really good days of golf. It really doesn’t matter who you are. We’ve got several guys in the field that can do that.”
Cobb comparisonsMany golfers in this weekend’s field will be on hand next weekend at Paducah’s Paxton Park for the contentious Irvin Cobb Championships.
It should come as no surprise, then, that the Rolling Hills Invitational — which frequently butts up right behind the crown jewel of local tournaments — undoubtedly serves as a crucible of amateur talent. A field of 100 golfers pawing at a prize is a perfect place to prepare for the pains of Paxton.
So as fortune favors the bold, a win this weekend can carry great momentum into a potential run next week at one of the top amateur titles in the area.
“The Irvin Cobb goes back many, many years,” Rhinehart said. “And there’s been guys that played professionally that have won that tournament back in the 1950s and ’60s. Guys that are no longer with us that have passed on. Any kind of comparison to the Cobb is a feather in our hat, and if you can’t be the best at something, be the second-best. That’s about all you can say about that.”
Course conditionsThe 2019 Rolling Hills Invitational saw the first year of play on G-12 bermuda greens, following a lengthy conversion in the off-season.
Now, Rhinehart is seeing the loaming, lu of psh transition not just on the greens, but the rest of the course itself.
“It was kind of a slow transition from the bermuda being dormant coming into spring,” he said. “And then, maybe three weeks ago, we had done some aeration of the fairways. Our superintendent had fertilized the fairways. It became very hot, and then it rained, and suddenly grass was growing everywhere.
“It’s been nice to see. I can remember looking at the No. 13 fairway from the back of the clubhouse and seeing some brown spots and yellow spots. And you look out there now, and it’s in as good as shape at least since I’ve been here, and I’ve been here since 1999 now. I’m happy to see the course in as good of shape as it is.”
Expected weather
From weather.gov, Saturday comes with increasing clouds, a high near 90 and a calm wind becoming west southwest at 5-to-8 mph in the morning.
Saturday night, there’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with partly cloudy skies and a low around 70.
On Sunday, there’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. But the day should feature mostly sunny skies and a high near 87, with a north-northwest wind at 5 to 8 mph.
64th Annual Rolling Hills Invitational presented by Massac Memorial Hospital and State Farm2020 Tee Times
(per rhccgolf.com)
Tee Time Hole Players
7:30 A.M.: 1 Rikel, Garrett; Riley, Derek; Thomas, Tommy; Stepter, Drake
7:42 A.M.: 1 Hatfield, Pete; Guthrie, Mike; Harrison, Matt; Reed, Eric
8:18 A.M.: 1 Harmon, Kerry; Rogers, Randy; Chambers, Joe; Reams, Matt
8:30 A.M.: 1 Griffin, Chris; Smith, Luke; Straub, Jason; Straub, Eric
8:54 A.M.: 1 Murdoch, Todd; Taylor, Shane; Rhodes, Joshua; Finke, Adam
9:06 A.M.: 1 Dumas, Abe; Millay, Neal; Walker, Andrew; Poat, Matt
9:18 A.M.: 1 Roof, Terry; Goodyke, Jason; Moore, Mark; Birney, Casey
9:30 A.M.: 1 Talkington, Jeff; Ihnen, Matt; Rikel, John; Robinson, Kenny
7:36 A.M.: 10 Gregory, Chris; Robbins, Brad; Robbins, TR; Bryant, Aaron
7:48 A.M.: 10 Overstreet, Greg; Howard, John; Faith, Ronnie; Averill, Kurt
8:00 A.M.: 10 Helm, Jason; Williamson, Eric; Leisge, Connor; Leisge, Ed
8:12 A.M.: 10 Vessels, Davis; Felker, Jeremy; Friga, Adam
8:36 A.M.: 10 Jones, Douglas; Crane, Stanley; Hayes, Allen; Crane, Danny
8:48 A.M.: 10 Bell, Jason; Bell, Bruce; Robinson, Clay; Holland, Jeff
11:50 A.M.: 1 Hall, Ronnie; Threatt, Tony; Parsley, Jeff; Venable, Jay
12:02 P.M.: 1 Carroll, Patrick; Carroll Jr., Pat; Wilson, Michael
12:14 P.M.: 1 Grantham, Jeremy; Sykes, David; Morgan, Tommy; Beale, Greg
12:26 P.M.: 1 Ford, Greg; Shelbourne, Mike; Gosa, Justin; Shock, Johnny
12:38 P.M.: 1 Bagwell, Dalton; Butler, Adam; Thurman, Dylan; Shelton, Ethan
12:50 P.M.: 1 Edwards, Avery; Korte, Chase; Rutherford, Brendan; Widner, Brett
1:02 P.M.: 1 Hahn, Alex; Reichert, Cole; Liebring, Nathan; Coleman, Taran
11:56 A.M.: 10 Johnson, Joe; Rambo, David; Rambo, Zack; Hogancamp, Mike
12:08 P.M.: 10 Ramey, Wayne; Grace, Larry; Grace, Marcus; Westerfield, Kevin
12:20 P.M.: 10 Cox, Ron; Eldridge, Joe; Johnson, Marcus; James, Kimbo
Follow Marlowe on Twitter @dreamarlowe85, call him (270) 575-8661, or email him at emarlowe@paducahsun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.