Paducah, KY (42001)

Today

Plenty of sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.