The Class 2A First Region track and field meet took place on Monday at Calloway County High School. As the track and field season nears a close, this was the chance for athletes to put it all on the line for a chance at the state championship meet. The top two places from each event advance to Lexington.
The following are those top two placers. For a list of full results visit ky.milesplit.com
BOYS 100 METER DASH: 1. James Barragan - McCracken County - 10.75 2. Jaheim Williams - Henderson County - 10.93
BOYS 200 METER DASH: 1. James Barragan - McCracken County - 21.87; 2. Jaheim Williams - Henderson County - 22.04
BOYS 400 METER DASH: 1. William Alston - Hopkinsville - 50.49; 2. Xander Early - Owensboro - 50.90
BOYS 800 METER RUN: 1. Ethan McCarty - Marshall County - 2:00.81; 2. Jeremiah Grogan - McCracken County - 2:02.03
BOYS 1600 METER RUN: 1. Thomas Ashby - Apollo - 4:26.51; 2. Drew Burden Madisonville-North Hopkins - 4:32.66
BOYS 3200 METER RUN: 1. Thomas Ashby - Apollo - 9:52.88; 2. Drew Burden Madisonville-North Hopkins - 9:56.35
BOYS 110 METER HURDLES: 1. Collin Jones - Daviess County - 15.85; 2. Cannon Ford - McCracken County - 16.25
BOYS 300 METER HURDLES: 1. Collin Jones - Daviess County - 42.43; 2. Ian Rossario Alicea - Hopkinsville - 42.95
BOYS 4X100 METER RELAY: 1. Christian County - 43.17; 2. Marshall County - 43.64
BOYS 4X200 METER RELAY: 1. McCracken County - 1:30.29; 2. Christian County - 1:31.19
4X400 METER RELAY: 1. McCracken County - 3:28.58; 2. Marshall County - 3:29.08
BOYS 4X800 METER RELAY: 1. Muhlenberg County - 8:19.15; 2. McCracken County - 8:20.93
BOYS HIGH JUMP: 1. Ethan Pendleton - Owensboro - 6-04: 2. Trashaun Smith - Madisonville-North Hopkins - 6-04
BOYS LONG JUMP FINALS: 1. Connor White - Daviess County - 21-09.50; 2. Tremaine Lovan - Madisonville-North Hopkins - 21-03.25
BOYS TRIPLE JUMP: 1. Nathan Tracy - McCracken County - 43-01; 2. Alexander Holman - Marshall County - 42-02.50
BOYS POLE VAULT: 1. Caleb Joyce - McCracken County - 13-06; 2. Colin Tolar - McCracken County - 13-00
BOYS DISCUS: 1. Bryce Tapp - Henderson County - 163-09; 2. Deegan Croley - Marshall County - 140-05
BOYS SHOT PUT: 1. Zane Biever - Owensboro - 49-03.50; 2. Deegan Croley - Marshall County - 45-05
GIRLS 100 METER DASH: 1. Keeli Hanley - Owensboro - 12.64; 2. Analea Sanders - Apollo - 12.69
GIRLS 200 METER DASH: 1. Lezharia Bolen - McCracken County - 25.85; 2. Keeli Hanley - Owensboro - 25.94
GIRLS 400 METER DASH: 1. Lezharia Bolen - McCracken County - 1:00.86; 2. Katieann Thompson - Christian County - 1:01.29
GIRLS 800 METER RUN: 1. Bentlei Stallings - Daviess County - 2:24.09; 2. Lucy Spaw - Daviess County - 2:25.33
GIRLS 1600 METER RUN: 1. Lucy Spaw - Daviess County - 5:25.51; 2. Joy Alexander - Madisonville-North Hopkins - 5:34.39
GIRLS 3200 METER RUN: 1. Addison Lyles - Marshall County - 11:41.11; 2. Madisyn Johnson - Madisonville-North Hopkins - 11:44.20
GIRLS 100 METER HURDLES: 1. Chloe Sandefur - Apollo - 15.26; 2. DeAijah Tulllis - Hopkinsville - 16.31
GIRLS 300 METER HURDLES: 1. Chloe Sandefur - Apollo - 48.84; 2. DeAijah Tulllis - Hopkinsville - 51.24
GIRLS 4X100 METER RELAY: 1. Marshall County - 50.35; 2. Apollo - 50.94
GIRLS 4X200 METER RELAY: 1. Owensboro - 1:46.92; 2. Marshall County - 1:48.75
GIRLS 4X400 METER RELAY: 1. Marshall County - 4:17.36; 2. Daviess County - 4:17.52
GIRLS 4X800 METER RELAY: 1. Daviess County - 10:17.38; 2. Marshall County - 10:22.13
GIRLS HIGH JUMP: 1. DeAijah Tulllis - Hopkinsville - 5-00; 2. Mikee Buchanan - McCracken County - 4-10.00
GIRLS LONG JUMP: 1. Rylee Thompson - Marshall County - 16-10.50; 2. Hayden Tichenor - Henderson County - 16-09.00
GIRLS TRIPLE JUMP: 1. DeAijah Tulllis - Hopkinsville - 34-07.50; 2. Rylee Thompson - Marshall County - 34-06.50
GIRLS POLE VAULT: 1. Izzy Washburn - Marshall County - 9-00; 2. Avery Thomson - Henderson County - 8-06.00
GIRLS DISCUS: 1. Mary Ann Lyons - Apollo - 112-10; 2. Bailey Allred - Marshall County - 106-08.00
GIRLS SHOT PUT: 1. Mary Ann Lyons - Apollo - 34-09.75; 2. Hadley Wolfe - Henderson County - 34-03.50
