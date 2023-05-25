The Class 2A First Region track and field meet took place on Monday at Calloway County High School. As the track and field season nears a close, this was the chance for athletes to put it all on the line for a chance at the state championship meet. The top two places from each event advance to Lexington.
The following are those top two placers. For a list of full results visit ky.milesplit.com
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay: 1. Calloway County - 10:32.11; 2. Webster County - 10:53.07
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay: 1. Webster County - 8:27.74; 2. Trigg County - 8:43.51
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles: 1. Alliyah Thomas - Trigg County - 16.72; 2. Emma Martin - Calloway County - 17.34
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles: 1. Joessiah Reyes - Calloway County - 16.79; 2. Sylas Gunn - Webster County - 18.30
Girls 100 Meter Dash: 1. Jasline English - Paducah Tilghman - 12.55; 2. Alec Coffie - Paducah Tilghman - 13.08
Boys 100 Meter Dash: 1. Jar Scott-Starks - Webster County - 11.31; 2. Joemari Starks - Paducah Tilghman - 11.45
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay: 1. Paducah Tilghman - 1:47.98; 2. Calloway County - 1:48.25
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay: 1. Calloway County - 1:34.84; 2. Trigg County - 1:40.26
Girls 1600 Meter Run: 1. Mayci Moore - Webster County - 5:36.26; 2. Reese Settle - Calloway County - 5:41.63
Boys 1600 Meter Run: 1. Layden Wagoner - Webster County - 4:32.78; 2. Daniel Puckett - Calloway County - 4:35.22
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay: 1. Paducah Tilghman - 50.28: 2. Calloway County - 51.86
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay: 1. Union County - 44.49; 2. Calloway County - 45.06
Girls 400 Meter Dash: 1. Olivia Miles - Calloway County - 1:03.31; 2. Addy Heady - Webster County - 1:04.25
Boys 400 Meter Dash: 1. Kylen Ware - Paducah Tilghman - 51.78; 2. Rylan George - Union County - 52.09
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Alliyah Thomas - Trigg County - 48.28; 2. Diamond Gray - Paducah Tilghman - 49.53
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Joessiah Reyes - Calloway County - 41.75; 2. Demont Robertson - Paducah Tilghman - 43.91
Girls 800 Meter Run: 1. Jaidan Koch - Calloway County - 2:24.84; 2. Reese Settle - Calloway County - 2:28.60
Boys 800 Meter Run: 1. Garrett West - Webster County - 2:02.46; 2. Daniel Puckett - Calloway County - 2:02.65
Girls 200 Meter Dash: 1. Alliyah Thomas - Trigg County - 26.99; 2. Avery Wells - Caldwell County - 27.36
Boys 200 Meter Dash: 1. Kylen Ware - Paducah Tilghman - 23.05; 2. Rylan George - Union County - 23.33
Girls 3200 Meter Run: 1. Mayci Moore - Webster County - 12:25.69; 2, Sadie Lilly - Calloway County - 12:41.18
Boys 3200 Meter Run: 1. Daniel Puckett - Calloway County - 10:32.21; 2. Aidan Whitsell - Webster County - 10:38.70
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay: 1. Calloway County - 4:19.35; 2. Paducah Tilghman - 4:32.51
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay: 1. Paducah Tilghman - 3:33.45; 2. Webster County - 3:36.56
Girls Shot Put: 1. Keatyn Tynes - Calloway County - 30-08.50; 2. Lillie Whitaker-Greer - Hopkins Central - 30-08.00
Boys Shot Put: 1. Cooper Mobley - Caldwell County - 42-05.75; 2. Nicholas Fox - Paducah Tilghman - 41-09.00
Girls Discus Throw: 1. Jayla Reed - Paducah Tilghman - 93-06; 2. Gabby Yoakum - Calloway County - 92-05
Boys Discus Throw: 1. Chase Maxie - Paducah Tilghman - 134-08; 2. Nicholas Fox - Paducah Tilghman - 131-05
Girls Long Jump: 1. Emma Martin - Calloway County - 15-04.75; 2. Avery Wells - Caldwell County - 14-09.75
Boys Long Jump: 1. Kanye Pollard - Union County - 20-08.25; 2, Jar Scott-Starks - Webster County - 20-01.25
Girls Triple Jump: 1. Dasia Garland - Paducah Tilghman - 34-03.00; 2. Emma Martin - Calloway County - 32-09.00
Boys Triple Jump: 1, Kanye Pollard - Union County - 42-11.00; 2. Timothy Nichols - Caldwell County - 41-00.00
Girls High Jump: 1. Alec Rodgers - Calloway County - 5-00.00; 2. Ava Pickett - Caldwell County - 4-06.00
Boys High Jump: 1. Koleby Schroeder - Union County - 5-10.00; 2. Myles Yates - Calloway County - 5-08.00
Girls Pole Vault: 1. Sayde Lowe - Calloway County - 8-06.00l 2. Eowyn Gesler - Calloway County - 7-00.00
Boys Pole Vault: 1. Cooper Crowdus - Union County - 11-06.00; 2. Buxton Harrison - Calloway County - 11-00.00
Girls 100 Meter Dash Wheelchair: 1. Kyndell Mahaffey - Caldwell County - 36.69
Mixed Shot Put Unified: 1. Colton Lampkins - Calloway County - 47-11.00; 2. Silas Joyce - Calloway County - 36-10.00
Mixed Long Jump Unified: 1. Colton Lampkins - Calloway County - 20-08.75; 2. Ryan Zacharko - Calloway County - 12-08.25
