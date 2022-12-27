The 2022 high school football season brought action packed fun Friday night after Friday night. But with that season now behind us and basketball in full swing, let us not forget the talent that was highlighted throughout the season. Some local schools performed far above what was expected of them, some did what most people expected, and others struggled to find their momentum.
Out of the 12 teams in western Kentucky that fall under the umbrella of The Paducah Sun coverage, four of those teams finished with winning record including Trigg County, Graves County, Crittenden County and Mayfield. The Cardinals of Mayfield High School dominated throughout the season, shutting down most of their opponents, and holding a perfect record until the very end. They made it to the Class 2A State Football Championship game, where they narrowly came up short 14-13 to Beechwood.
In reflection on the season, eight of the 12 coaches in the area submitted their nominations for who they believe stood out above the rest for the annual Paducah Sun All-Purchase Team. This year’s awards as always include the ‘David Barnes’ Coach of the Year, Player of the Year, Quarterback, two running backs, a flex player, two wide receivers, five offensive linemen, one kicker and/or punter, four defensive linemen, three linebackers and four defensive backs.
‘David Barnes’ Coach of the Year
Joe Morris, Mayfield
For the second year in a row, Mayfield head coach Joe Morris, who led the Cardinals to a 14-1 record, was name by his peers, the ‘David Barnes’ Coach of the Year. Leading a team to excellence year after year is something that Morris and his coaching staff have done for many years as Morris finished his 23rd year of coaching the Cardinals. On the season, Morris and his Cardinals shutout four of their opponents, including one playoff opponent. They ended the 2022 season as Runners-up of the season in the 2A Class, the teams 13 such title dating back to 1976.
2022 Player of the Year
Jutarious “JuJu” Starks, Mayfield
Junior running back and linebacker, Jutarious “JuJu” Starks, dominated the field for the Mayfield Cardinals. He not only put up the majority of the Cardinals rushing yards, but also found the end zone an astounding 21 touchdowns in 12 games. Oh his way to those touchdown, he tallied 1,214 rushing yards for an average of 101.2 On top of that, he also had four receptions for 16 yards.
On defense Starks had 10 total tackles, nine on his own and one with some assistance, one tackle for a loss and one defensive sack.
Local coaches found Starks most deserving of the 2022 Paducah Sun All-Purchase Player of the Year award. The title comes with a $1,000 scholarship courtesy of The Paducah Sun. They also nominated him to one of the two running back spots.
Quarterback
Micah Newcom, Crittenden County
A major factor in the Crittenden County Rockets 8-5 winning record was junior quarterback Micah Newcom. His impressive leadership and skills proved worthy of the quarterback position of this year’s All-Purchase Team.
He led the Rockets with 2,208 passing yards and completed 27 passes for touchdowns. At 169.8 passing yards per game, he completed 168 of his 248 passes and averaged 2.1 touchdown passes per game and 10 interceptions.
Running Backs
Malachi Rider, Paducah Tilghman
Alongside Starks, who landed the other running back spot on the team, Malachi Rider, start running back for the Blue Tornado, fills the other spot. Rider had eight touchdowns on 513 rushing yards, averaging 39.5 yards on 90 rush attempts. With a slight hiccup midseason which sidelined him for several games, the numbers he produced in the games he was able to play were impressive to say the least.
Flex Player
Kelsey Parham, Trigg County
A player who did a little bit of everything this past season was senior Kelsey Parham for the Trigg County Wildcats. He not only led his team in rushing yards with 1,614 on 209 attempts, with 17 touchdowns. Parham also took a stab at quarterback and also ran routes on the receiving end made his mark on defense.
He was a perfect 1-for-1 in passes for three yards, snagged 14 receptions for 185 yards and one touchdown, recovered one fumble and had 14 total tackles.
Wide Receivers
Jhaden Vaughn, Trigg County
Leading the receiving game for the Wildcats was junior Jhaden Vaughn. He tallied a total of 862 receiving yards on the season on 39 receptions with nine touchdowns and averaged 78.4 yards per game. Finishing his junior year, Vaughn has racked up 1,893 receiving yards in his high school career with one more year left to play.
Isaac Stevenson, Mayfield
The Mayfield Cardinals dominated from all positions, with senior wide receiver Isaac Stevenson dominating in receiving yards. He racked up nine touchdowns on the season under 40 receptions for 822 total yards. He averaged 54.8 yards per game and capped of his high school career with 39 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals state championship game. Stevenson has been an important piece to the Mayfield Cardinals success, tallying 1,720 total receiving yards over his four years of play.
Offensive Linemen
Melvin Puckett and Tomago Daniels, Paducah Tilghman
The Paducah Tilghman offensive line, stood stout this past season in helping the Blue Tornado to a 6-7 season. On that line was juniors Melvin Puckett and Tomago Daniels who helped create holes for the running backs and giving his quarterback Jack James time to do his job. The Blue Tornado put up 1,961 rushing and 2,269 passing yards this season thanks to the talent of the Puckett, Daniels and the rest of the Tilghman O-line.
Sam Stone, Mayfield
Senior Sam Stone put his skills on the field this past season on the Mayfield Cardinal O-line. The dominant offense that the Cardinals worked with all season was in large thanks to the skills Stone and his teammates. They totaled 2,586 rushing yards and 2,236 passing yards on the season thanks to the time and opportunities that line created.
Brody Phelps and Gage Cunningham, McCracken
The McCracken County Mustangs made steps in the right direction this season, thanks to a strong offensive line and juniors Brody Phelps and Gage Cunningham. The Mustangs tallied 1,511 rushing and 1,469 passing yards this season in their 2-9 2022 campaign.
Kicker/Punter
Lincoln Suiter, Mayfield
A 93.5 PAT percentage is that junior Lincoln Suiter accomplished this past season for the Mayfield Cardinals. He averaged 3.9 PAT’s per game for a total of 58 out of 62 attempts. He also performed well kicking field goals, though the Cardinal offense needed his help just eight times this past season. He made five of those eight attempts for 62.5%. In total he contributed 58 total points on point after attempts to go along with his five field goals.
Defensive Linemen
Layton Davis, Paducah Tilghman
Senior Layton Davis left his mark on the defensive side of the ball this past season, playing a key role in the Paducah Tilghman defensive success. Davis tallied 63 total tackles this season, 12 for a loss and five as sacks. He had 38 solo tackles and was assisted in another 25 to round out his 63, while also forcing a fumble.
Tay’Shaun Linton, Trigg County
The defensive efforts from the D-line and Tay’Shaun Linton were a success in the Wildcats 7-4 record this season. The junior not only forced two fumbles, recovering one, but also had 39 total tackles, nine for a loss and 11.5 sacks.
Mystik Mangrum, Graves County
With one more season left to play, junior Mystik Mangrum will be a defensive force to be reckoned with for another year for Graves County. Mangrum totaled 39 tackles this season, 19 on his own and 20 with some assistance. He also had nine tackles for a loss and for defensive sacks.
Esley Cornelius, McCracken County
Senior Esley Cornelius finished his high school football career with impressive numbers on the D-line. He tallied 46 tackles on the season, 23 solo and 23 assisted. He also had six tackles for a loss and .5 defensive sacks. Esley also forced two fumbles and recovered one.
Linebackers
Ian Williams, Mayfield
As just a sophomore, the skills the Ian Williams brings to the field will be something to look forward to over the next two years for Mayfield. He did a little bit of everything, from rushing for three carries and two touchdowns, to successfully converting four 2-point conversions to recovering two fumbles, one for a 22 yard TD and contributing 100 tackles and an interception. The young sophomore really did it all for the Cardinals and is bound to do much more as his skills continue to develop under Coach Morris.
Oscar “JT” Adams, Paducah Tilghman
In his final year as a Blue Tornado, Oscar “JT” Adams put it all on the line for Paducah Tilghman. His skills were no secret on the defensive end of the football, securing a fumble recovery and leading the team in tackles with 85, 52 of which were on his own. Adams also had one interception, bringing it back the Blue Tornado’s way for 24 yards.
Jamus Carneyhan, Caldwell County
Senior Jamus Carneyhan led in many stats for the Caldwell Tigers this past season. Not only did he lead in rushing yards at 973, but he also was third in receiving yards at 134, most in touchdowns scored at nine, recovered a fumble and had 100 tackles, 10 of which resulted in a loss. Carneyhan also had two interceptions, one for a TD return.
Defensive Backs
Xavier Biggers, Murray
Junior Xavier Biggers is no stranger to the All-Purchase team, as his defensive talents have been something to talk about in Murray. While his offensive talents also made big impacts for the Tigers this past season, local coaches found his defensive abilities worth a Defensive Back spot. Biggers had 45 tackles this season, 24 solo and 21 assisted, while also contributing an interception.
Brajone Dabney, Mayfield
Brajone Dabney is another local athlete that did it all on the field this past season, but his defensive numbers stood out above the rest. The number that stands out the most is his five interceptions for 110 yards in return. He also had 24 tackles on the season, one for a loss and had one fumble recovery.
Jack Bradley and Jonathan Venable, McCracken County
Two standout athletes for the McCracken County Mustangs are Jack Bradley and Jonathan Venable. Both seniors played key roles in the Mustang defense as defensive backs among other positions. Bradley had 48 tackles on the season and Venable had 23. Bradley had two interceptions for 33 yards in return yardage and Venable had six interceptions for 213 yards and a TD. The skills that the duo present will surely be missed next season for the Mustangs.
