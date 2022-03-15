As high school basketball season comes to an end, we at The Paducah Sun like to look back on the season and highlight players who First Region coaches and media members found to have been the most impactful. The Paducah Sun All-Purchase Team consists of only players from the First Region pool of teams. Coaches in the region were able to vote for players from every team but the team they coach and could only vote for the same gender that they coach.
There is only room for 10 players on the individual boys and girls teams, but it is important to note that the talent in the First Region spans well beyond the 20.
With the girls Sweet 16 coming to a close over the weekend this will only highlight the girls All-Purchase team. The boys team will be announced after Murray High School is either eliminated from the tournament or wins it all. Coaches and Players of the Year will also be announced throughout the week.
Destiny Thomas McCracken County, Junior:
One of the many faces and leaders of the McCracken County Lady Mustangs was junior forward Destiny Thomas. The Lady Mustangs won the First Region Championship for the first time in school history and boasted a 31-2 record when it was all said and done behind her leadership.
Thomas was a big reason for that success as she led the way with an impressive 594 total points on the year for 18 points per game. She hauled in 197 rebounds on the season, sank 177 free throws and made 196 2-point field goals. With one more season left to play, don’t be surprised if you see Thomas on this list again next year.
Halle Langhi Marshall County, Senior:
Behind the leadership of Halle Langhi, the Marshall County Lady Marshals put on an impressive 21-6 season. Langhi averaged 15.2 points per game and 7.4 rebounds per game for a total of 410 points and 199 rebounds in her senior campaign. She led the Lady Marshals to a Fourth District Title scoring 20 points and snagging 11 rebounds.
Langhi wasn’t known her for long range game, only making eight baskets from behind the free throw line, but within 15 feet of the basket she dominated. She nailed 147 buckets from 2-point range and sank 92 of her 117 free throws. Her legacy at Marshall County will not soon be forgotten, as she’s been on the varsity roster since her eighth grade year.
Claire Johnson McCracken County, Sophomore:
Having played for McCracken County for the past three years, Claire Johnson has been a staple for the Lady Mustang organization. In this, her sophomore year, she racked up 437 points for 13.7 points per game as the starting point guard for the Lady Mustangs.
A skill that Johnson perfected throughout the season was finding a way to get to the charity stripe and rack up points from there. She was second on the team in free throw percentage at 76% for 79 out of 104 attempts. With two more potential seasons with the Lady Mustangs, be prepared to see more impressive years to come and her name on this list again as well.
Kiera Whitaker Carlisle County, Sophomore:
The big name coming out of the First District all season was Kiera Whitaker of Carlisle County. As a sophomore, Whitaker put up a dominant 525 points, leading all players on the Lady Comets team. She averaged 18.8 points per game, knocking down 175 buckets and 19 shots from behind the arc.
Whitaker helped lead the Lady Comets to a First District Championship title over Hickman County. In that contest she led with 10 points to help Carlisle County pull off the narrow 23-22 victory.
Nealey Jackson Graves County, Senior:
The senior guard/forward combo of Nealey Jackson was a dominant force for the Lady Eagles. Jackson helped lead Graves County to an impressive 24-7 record, falling in the First Region Championship to McCracken County.
She was second on the team in total points scored on the season with 265, averaging 9.5 points per game, the best average on the team. From behind the arc she sank 31 buckets for 93 points, 61 buckets from the field and 50 free throws.
Skylar Waller Marshall County, Freshman:
In her first year as a Lady Marshal, Skylar Waller put on a phenomenal season, leading in points per game, 3-point percentage and free throw percentage. She totaled 347 points on the season for 15.8 ppg and recorded 101 free throws out of the 112 shots taken from the line for 90.2%. She also recorded 40.5% shooting from behind the arc for 30 made buckets out of 74.
The impressive shooting from the foul line makes Waller the No. 1 free throw shooter in the state according to the KHSAA Top-50 free throw rankings.
Diamond Gray Paducah Tilghman, Junior:
Leading the way for the Lady Blue Tornado was junior guard Diamond Gray. She averaged 16.6 points per game for a total of 431 points to help Paducah Tilghman to a 12-14 record. Gray capped off the year by being named to the All-District and All-Region tournament teams. She scored 10 points in the First District championship loss to McCracken County and added 11 in the First Region loss to Graves County.
Gracie Howard Christian Fellowship, Sophomore:
As a sophomore out of Christian Fellowship, Gracie Howard put on a show with 544 points for an average of 20.1 points per game, the most in the First Region. She sits in 21st place in the state on the KHSAA points per game list. Howard also shot an impressive 71% from the charity stripe for 125 out of 176 and hauled in 170 rebounds for a 6.3 average on the year.
Jada Driver Marshall County, Senior:
Another long time performer for the Lady Marshals is senior Jada Driver. She has been on the varsity roster for Marshall County since her eighth grade year and she capped off her high school career with impressive numbers.
Driver averaged 11.9 points per game for a total of 297 points while averaging a team high three 3-pointers per game for 74 total deep buckets.
Sayler Lowe Calloway County, Eighth Grader:
As one of three eighth graders on the Calloway County Lady Lakers team, Sayler Lowe was one that played in all 27 games. She led the team with 15.8 points per game and 7.6 rebounds per game for 427 points and 206 rebounds on the season.
Lowe is the youngest player on this year’s All-Purchase team and is bound to be on it in the future if she continues to dominate for the Lady Lakers like she did this season.
Honorable Mention:
Ballard Memorial: Nevaeh Yates; Carlisle County: Maddison Wright; Christian Fellowship: Lillian Burnett; Fulton County: JaMesha Brown; Graves County: Anna Whitaker; Marshall County: Chevelle Henson; Mayfield: Addaley Smith; McCracken County: Caroline Sivills, Mikee Buchanan; Murray: Alyssa Daughrity; Paducah Tilghman: Rosie Minter.
