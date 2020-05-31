The 2020 Texas Roadhouse Invitational at Silos Country Club began the 36-hole event on Saturday with a field of 75 players, and is the only tournament in the region played under modified Stableford scoring system.

Last year’s champion, Josh Rhodes, and senior champion, Kevin Westerfield, were in the field to defend their titles.

The modified Stableford scoring system allocates points per hole, leveling the playing field among players. A bogey on a hole is awarded 1 point, par 2 points, birdie 4 points, eagle 6 points, and 8 points for double eagle. Any hole above bogey earns no points. As a result, one bad hole, like a double bogey or worse, does not put a player out of the hunt as it does in stroke play tournaments.

By the end of the first round of the 36-hole tournament, Austin Peay golfer Chase Korte shot a 5-under par 67 earning 48 points, and was one point ahead of Rhodes who also shot 67 but earned 47 points.

Joining them in the Championship Flight are Drake Stepter (40), Lance Davis (40), and Joey Tucker(40).

For the first time, Silos added a professional flight to the tournament. Patrick Newcomb lit up the field carding 53 points on a round of 64, 8-under par.

Why did Newcomb and other professionals play in this type of tournament?

“Because it is competition,” Newcomb said. “I haven’t played in a tourney since February. I’ve played golf, but this gave me a chance to play under pressure, make putts under pressure.”

Other professionals in the flight included Joey Mayo (46), Matthew Zakutney (41), Duncan McCormack 36, and Michael Richard (32).

On the senior side of the event, Tony Stoner and Mike Hogancamp tied at 41 points.

Westerfield is two points back at 39 with his sights on a repeat title.

Super Senior Flight includes seven players over the age of 70, with Jim Hobbs leading the group at 30 points followed by Jim Paluski (24)and Rick Holmes (21).

While the majority of the field was made up of amateurs of all ages and with a lot of tournament experience, one player stands out because of his age. Abe Dumas, a member of the McCracken County golf team, earned 23 points shooting an 85.

The tournament concludes on Sunday under excellent golf weather conditions.

Silos Day 1 ScoresCurtis Pitt 31

Noah Bergren 19

Jesse Byrd 22

Tony Stoner 41

Jeff Beeny 27

Al Chapman 27

Mike Lawrence 16

Bennett Boyd 11

Smokey Donoho 22

Tom Barron 11

Alan Overstreet 12

Kelly Abel 6

Keith Livingston 36

Tony Williams 24

David Barton 18

Terry Ganus 35

John Myers 23

Mike Whitaker 22

Ted Turner 37

Alan Hayes 35

Mike Hogancamp 41

Tim Spears 26

Cody Martin 32

Trent Johnson 37

Joey Mayo 46

Matthew Zakutney 41

Josh Rhodes 47

Michael Richard 32

Kevin Westerfield 39

Joe Burgess 19

Leonard Foss 33

Jim Hobbs 30

Robert Higgins 20

Lance Davis 40

Chase Korte 48

Abe Dumas 23

Richard Smith 37

Drake Stepter 40

Ryan Garner 29

Josh Sheer 19

Rick Holmes 21

Jim Paluski 24

Aaron Foss 26

Keith Fronabarger 17

Zach Rambo 28

David Rambo 33

Jordan Smith 35

Jesse Childress 35

Daryl Dixon 36

Todd Sutherland 26

Lance Neal 25

Tommy Morgan 34

Chris Livingston 36

Brian Cravens 26

Brian McDaniels 34

Scotty Butler 42

William Seely 22

Barton Hamilton 24

Tim Jones 35

Duncan McCormack 36

Patrick Newcomb 53

Joey Tucker 40

Shane Childress 34

Brett Jones 35

Nick Jones 38

Bob Jones 25

Joe Johnson 28

Warren Van Wyck 24

Warren Van Wyck Jr.31

Jeff Hill 37

Tooter Davis 46

Ron Shearer 25

Lennis Thompson 31

Billy Hough 12

