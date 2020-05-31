The 2020 Texas Roadhouse Invitational at Silos Country Club began the 36-hole event on Saturday with a field of 75 players, and is the only tournament in the region played under modified Stableford scoring system.
Last year’s champion, Josh Rhodes, and senior champion, Kevin Westerfield, were in the field to defend their titles.
The modified Stableford scoring system allocates points per hole, leveling the playing field among players. A bogey on a hole is awarded 1 point, par 2 points, birdie 4 points, eagle 6 points, and 8 points for double eagle. Any hole above bogey earns no points. As a result, one bad hole, like a double bogey or worse, does not put a player out of the hunt as it does in stroke play tournaments.
By the end of the first round of the 36-hole tournament, Austin Peay golfer Chase Korte shot a 5-under par 67 earning 48 points, and was one point ahead of Rhodes who also shot 67 but earned 47 points.
Joining them in the Championship Flight are Drake Stepter (40), Lance Davis (40), and Joey Tucker(40).
For the first time, Silos added a professional flight to the tournament. Patrick Newcomb lit up the field carding 53 points on a round of 64, 8-under par.
Why did Newcomb and other professionals play in this type of tournament?
“Because it is competition,” Newcomb said. “I haven’t played in a tourney since February. I’ve played golf, but this gave me a chance to play under pressure, make putts under pressure.”
Other professionals in the flight included Joey Mayo (46), Matthew Zakutney (41), Duncan McCormack 36, and Michael Richard (32).
On the senior side of the event, Tony Stoner and Mike Hogancamp tied at 41 points.
Westerfield is two points back at 39 with his sights on a repeat title.
Super Senior Flight includes seven players over the age of 70, with Jim Hobbs leading the group at 30 points followed by Jim Paluski (24)and Rick Holmes (21).
While the majority of the field was made up of amateurs of all ages and with a lot of tournament experience, one player stands out because of his age. Abe Dumas, a member of the McCracken County golf team, earned 23 points shooting an 85.
The tournament concludes on Sunday under excellent golf weather conditions.
Silos Day 1 ScoresCurtis Pitt 31
Noah Bergren 19
Jesse Byrd 22
Tony Stoner 41
Jeff Beeny 27
Al Chapman 27
Mike Lawrence 16
Bennett Boyd 11
Smokey Donoho 22
Tom Barron 11
Alan Overstreet 12
Kelly Abel 6
Keith Livingston 36
Tony Williams 24
David Barton 18
Terry Ganus 35
John Myers 23
Mike Whitaker 22
Ted Turner 37
Alan Hayes 35
Mike Hogancamp 41
Tim Spears 26
Cody Martin 32
Trent Johnson 37
Joey Mayo 46
Matthew Zakutney 41
Josh Rhodes 47
Michael Richard 32
Kevin Westerfield 39
Joe Burgess 19
Leonard Foss 33
Jim Hobbs 30
Robert Higgins 20
Lance Davis 40
Chase Korte 48
Abe Dumas 23
Richard Smith 37
Drake Stepter 40
Ryan Garner 29
Josh Sheer 19
Rick Holmes 21
Jim Paluski 24
Aaron Foss 26
Keith Fronabarger 17
Zach Rambo 28
David Rambo 33
Jordan Smith 35
Jesse Childress 35
Daryl Dixon 36
Todd Sutherland 26
Lance Neal 25
Tommy Morgan 34
Chris Livingston 36
Brian Cravens 26
Brian McDaniels 34
Scotty Butler 42
William Seely 22
Barton Hamilton 24
Tim Jones 35
Duncan McCormack 36
Patrick Newcomb 53
Joey Tucker 40
Shane Childress 34
Brett Jones 35
Nick Jones 38
Bob Jones 25
Joe Johnson 28
Warren Van Wyck 24
Warren Van Wyck Jr.31
Jeff Hill 37
Tooter Davis 46
Ron Shearer 25
Lennis Thompson 31
Billy Hough 12
