With boys and girls soccer district tournaments beginning this week, several players from around the Purchase are among the state’s leaders in respective categories:
BOYS SOCCER
Trigg County’s Will Jolly is 24th in the state with 16 goals in 11 games.
Lyon County’s Cole Schroeder is third in the state with 191 totals saves in 12 games, while Mayfield’s Diego Juarez is ninth with 145 saves in 12 games.
Marshall County keeper Ben Burkeen and Murray keeper Nathan Rogers are tied for the state lead in shutouts, each with eight. Burkeen has played in 12 games, and Rogers has played in 14 games.
Through 12 regular-season games, the Marshall County Marshals posted the eighth-most goals (57) and finished in a tie for 12th in goals per game (4.8). They also finished in a tie for sixth in total goals allowed (six, 0.5/game). McCracken County ended its regular season with the 30th best statistical defense, allowing just 15 goals in 30 games (1.2/game).
The Marshals also tote a 4.2 goals/game margin of victory, good for a tie in seventh.
GIRLS SOCCER
Calloway County’s Elle Carson, fresh off of her first official offer for Bethel women’s soccer, finished the 2020 regular season seventh in the state with 28 goals in 12 games. McCracken County’s Olivia Bogaczyk finished in a tie for 17th with 22 goals in 13 games, while Lyon County’s Leah Schroeder (19 goals, 12 games, T-25th) and Graves County’s Ellie Carter (18 goals, 12 games, T-29th) also cracked the state’s prestigious top-30.
Paducah Tilghman’s Shelby Nickal, in 10 regular-season matchups, finished in a tie for second with 17 assists. Graves County’s Anna Whitaker (12 games, 13 assists, T-10th) and Paducah Tilghman’s Abigail Wurth (10 games, 13 assists, T-10th) also made the top 10.
Carson’s 62 points in 12 games is eighth in the state. Bogaczyk and Nickal each finished with 49 points (T-20th), while Schroeder and Carter (44 points) also edged into the top-30 (in a tie for 29th).
Trigg County’s Sarah Sink finished eighth in the state, after accumulating 168 saves in nine games. Lyon County’s Maddie Russell finished 15th, with 157 saves in 12 games.
Calloway County’s Sunny Clark and Graves County’s Hannah McAdoo nabbed a tie for 12th, as each notched four shutouts in 10 games.
In 12 games, the Calloway County Lady Lakers ended the regular season in a T-26th by averaging 4.5 goals/game.
Defensively, McCracken County (T-12th, 0.8 goals allowed/game) and Graves County (T-28th, 1.2 goals allowed/game) ended the season in the top-30 in goals allowed per game.
With a balanced attack, the Marshall County Lady Marshals finished the 2020 regular season in a tie for 26th with a 3.0 goals per game margin through 11 contests.
