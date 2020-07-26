When the 2020 Florence Paxton Memorial Tournament tees off on Monday morning at Paxton Park of Paducah, there’s a lot of immediate intrigue that comes to mind.
Particularly, there’s quality throughout the field...old faces and new with hopes of winning.
“I think we did pretty well for a field this year,” noted first-year tournament director and Country Club of Paducah PGA Assistant Golf Professional Ryan Mitchell. “With everything going on, and all the COVID-19 issues, I’m pretty happy with 42 (entries). I think they had 50 last year, if I’m not mistaken, so we’re close to what we had last year. And we just hope to keep growing this thing.”
Can Graves County’s Nicole Taylor, heading into her sophomore season at Union University, win it again — after taking the two-day title in 2018? As a freshman last year, she led the Bulldogs of Jackson, Tennessee in scoring (77.55, 11 rounds), lowest round (72) and tied for best tournament finish (second) — posting the team’s only round of par or better for the scoring season.
Can Lone Oak Middle School’s Madison Glisson, all of 12 years old and plenty of time to improve as a member of the Class of 2026, build on her strong Bluegrass Junior Tour summer? She’s played in six BGT events, posting one win, four second-place finishes and a top-10 finish in the girls 15-18 division — shooting three 81’s, a 77 and two 76’s. And day two is at Paducah Country Club, a place where she’s a knowledgeable member.
“She won our Ladies’ Club Championship here, so she’ll be competing in the championships division,” Mitchell noted. “You’ve got to watch out for her, for sure. She’s great.”
What about former McCracken County star and soon-to-be Bellarmine-bound Jessica Stephens? She was the First Region’s 2019 individual runner-up, and also was the 2019 Florence Paxton runner up by a stroke behind Marshall County’s Savannah Howell. She, too, has enjoyed a terrific summer with the BGT, winning the Combo Regional No. 3 at Drake Creek on May 23-24 (79-82=161), and taking fourth in the rescheduled Combo Regional No. 1 at Calvert City CC and Paxton Park with an 82-83=165.
Or how about Ballard Memorial’s senior in Autumn Dowdy, out of the junior slots? After shooting an 84 at Paxton Park in the 2019 First Region Tournament, she’s participated in three rounds of the BGT — firing an 89, an 86 and an 85.
The surprise of the championship flight could very well be Roberta Sentel, 61, of Creal Springs, Illinois. In 2010, after a two-year hiatus from the competitive game, she carded a 2-under 139 at Franklin County Country Club to win the Southern Illinois Golf Association sanctioned All-American Hearing Ladies Midsummer Classic, and as recent as 2018 shot a 237 in the 54-hole and 49th Annual Illinois Senior Women’s Amateur at Metamora Fields, Illinois.
Tack on more youth in Massac County’s senior Lily Conkle and McCracken County’s senior Adeline Edwards...and anything is possible.
Weather factor?
According to the National Weather Service, Monday comes with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms — mainly after 2 p.m. (which is good news for 8 a.m. tee times). It should be mostly sunny, with a high near 90, and a light southwest wind becoming west southwest at 5 to 9 miles per hour before midday. Monday night: 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a low of 71.
Tuesday is a little trickier. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, and mainly after 2 p.m. It’ll be partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind, becoming north northwest around 6 miles per hour by mid-afternoon. Chance of precipitation: 60%.
2020 Florence Paxton Memorial Ladies Golf Tournament
July 27-28
Day 1: Paxton Park, Day 2: Country Club of Paducah
Championship Flight
Nicole Taylor
Madison Glisson
Lily Conkle
Kelly Green
Roberta Sentel
Jessica Stephens
Adeline Edwards
First Flight
Cathy Thompson
Trudy Gregory
Nancy Rucks
Kim Denton
Marie Colwell
LouElla Archer
Janet Alexander
Theresa Adams
Angela Snodgrass
Alisa Weinstraub
Second Flight
Terris McClain
Nancy Ragland
Jen Guy
Kristie Wilson
Pam Trimble
Donna Gosa
Rae Ann Walker
Joyce Vasseur
Margaret Caksackkar
Julie Alles
Third Flight
Joanne Welsch
Anita Kerr
Jean Vance
Deb Blagg
Betty Lippert
Mary Ryan
Marsha Kubilis
Connie Agee
Glenda Farmer
Shae Copeland
Junior Flight
Rachel Hagan
Reagan Farmer
Autumn Dowdy
Tee Times for Monday
8 a.m. — (Hole No. 1) Trudy Gregory, Vicki Hunkler, Alisa Weinstraub
8:12 — Nancy Rucks, Janet Alexander, Angela Snodgrass
8:24 — Kim Denton, LouElla Archer, Margaret Caksackkar
8:36 — Cathy Thompson, Theresa Adams, Julie Alles
8:48 — Jen Guy, Pam Trimble, Joyce Vasseur
9 — Nicole Taylor, Kelly Green, Roberta Sentel
9:12 — Madison Glisson, Lily Conkle, Jessica Stephens, Adeline Edwards
8 a.m. — (Hole No. 10) Terris McClain, Donna Gosa, Rae Ann Walker
8:12 — Kristie Wilson, Anita Kerr, Betty Lippert
8:24 — Nancy Ragland, Sheri Henson, Mary Ryan
8:36 — Rachel Hagan, Reagan Farmer, Autumn Dowdy
8:48 — Joanne Welsch, Jean Vance, Marsha Kubilis, Shae Copeland
9 — Marie Colwell, Deb Blagg, Connie Agee, Glenda Farmer
