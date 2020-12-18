Local football coaches announced the 2020 All-WKC First Team on Thursday, with several locals nabbing top honors.
For McCracken County, senior running back Hunter Bradley (1,142 yards rushing, 230 yards receiving, 14 touchdowns), senior offensive lineman Blakley Miller, junior defensive lineman LeAndre Bolen Jr. (47 tackles, seven tackles-for-loss, six sacks), junior linebacker Isaiah Keys (70 tackles, 15 tackles-for-loss, two sacks) and senior defensive back Keiron Perez (20 tackles) made the list.
For Paducah Tilghman, senior safety Camdon Marshall (67 tackles) and senior offensive lineman Chandler McDonald also made the list.
