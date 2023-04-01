Marshals

1993 Region One Champion Marshall County Marshals (Pictured L-R) Back Row: Head Coach Don Bock, Kevin Driver, Brian Conner, Corey Belcher, Darron Boatright, Scott Chambers, Trevor Parker, Kevin Rudd, Assistant Coach Dennis Foust. Middle Row: Bat Boy Eli Bock, Scott Shelton, Todd Clevidence, Chris Harrington, Ben Myers, Robert Sanders, Russell Lee, Jeremy Stom, Brian Puckett. Front Row: Jason Reed, Jeremy Rose, Hal Schumaker, J.R. Reynolds, Jermi Redden, Ryan Jackson, Mackenzie Logsdon.

 Photo provided

(Draffenville, KY)-Head Coach Tyler O’Daniel and the Marshall County Baseball team will salute the first Region One champion baseball team from Marshall County High School on May 12th at Preston Cope Field. The Marshals will play host to Graves County at 5:30pm.

All members of the 1993 team are invited for a pregame recognition ceremony at 5pm. Team Members are encouraged to visit the Marshall County Baseball Alumni Facebook page and comment if they have plans to attend. For questions or further information, contact Corey Belcher at (270) 703-0271, Kevin Driver at (270) 227-2976 or Jeremy Rose at (270) 559-1404.

