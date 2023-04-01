(Draffenville, KY)-Head Coach Tyler O’Daniel and the Marshall County Baseball team will salute the first Region One champion baseball team from Marshall County High School on May 12th at Preston Cope Field. The Marshals will play host to Graves County at 5:30pm.
All members of the 1993 team are invited for a pregame recognition ceremony at 5pm. Team Members are encouraged to visit the Marshall County Baseball Alumni Facebook page and comment if they have plans to attend. For questions or further information, contact Corey Belcher at (270) 703-0271, Kevin Driver at (270) 227-2976 or Jeremy Rose at (270) 559-1404.
