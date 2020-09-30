The District 7 tournament schedules for boys’ soccer, girls’ soccer and volleyball have been announced by Kent Akin, the athletics director at Hopkins Co. Central High School.
The boys’ and girls’ soccer tournaments will be played at Hopkins Co. Central, and for COVID-19 safety purposes, each team will be limited to 75 tickets per night. Those who sign up for tickets will be placed on a pass list. Those who are not on the pass list will not be able to buy a ticket. Admission is $5.
The boys’ soccer district tournament games will be played at 6 p.m. on Oct. 12 and 14, while the girls’ soccer tournament games will be played at 6 p.m. on Oct. 13 and 15.
In each of the first rounds, the No. 2 seed will play the No. 3 seed, and the winner of those games will play the No. 1 seed on the second day of each tournament.
In boys’ soccer, Madisonville-North Hopkins (2-0 in district play) beat Caldwell County (1-1 in district play) 10-2 on Monday, earning the top seed in the District 7 tournament, while host Hopkins Co. Central (0-2 in district play) will be the No. 3 seed.
In girls’ soccer, tournament host Hopkins Co. Central (0-2 in district play) will be the No. 3 seed. The winner of the Oct. 3 game between Caldwell County and Madisonville-North Hopkins will be the No. 1 seed, while the loser will be the No. 2 seed.
The District 7 volleyball tournament will be similar. It, too, will be hosted by Hopkins Co. Central, with the first round being played between the No. 2 seed and No. 3 seed at 6 p.m. Oct. 20 and the championship match being played at 6 p.m. Oct. 22.
Admission to each match will be $5.
