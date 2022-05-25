Christian County senior Josh Snorton came back for a full season.
After missing time due to injury and also losing an entire year due to COVID, Snorton had unfinished business as a Colonel.
Snorton got to finish most of his business, capping off his fifth season as a Second Region Champion.
“I prayed for this so many times and I’m just so happy it happened,” Snorton said. “I just thank God for this.”
Snorton came back and filled right in as an everyday leader for a Christian County team that is heavy on underclassmen.
Along with Elijah Underhill, Snorton took the reins as a leader and helped this team through the transition to Cole Isom as head coach and helped make sure the team was bought in and putting in the work to have a successful season.
Isom said this team needed Snorton back and he doesn’t believe the Colonels are where they are without him.
“It’s awesome to see his growth,” he said. “If he came back and gave 75 or 80%, we wouldn’t be here. Him buying into our offseason plan made everyone else buy-in. It’s nice to see someone that worked as hard as he did get rewarded. You don’t always get rewarded. He always put in the extra work. I love the leadership Josh has shown.”
His leadership showed up on Tuesday night in the region championship as well.
When County went down 6-1 heading into the top of the sixth, Snorton huddled the team together to make sure they weren’t losing faith.
They didn’t lose that faith, and what happened next is history.
“I told them we weren’t going home tonight,” Snorton said. “We were going to do whatever it took to win this game. Everybody did what we needed to do and it made me feel good to play a part in that.”
County completed the comeback and the team realized a dream that might not have seemed all too possible to many after the season ended last year.
“Me and Josh, I’m so glad we got to lead this team,” Underhill said. “We knew we could go far this season with all the work we put in over the offseason. Nobody really believed in us after what happened last year and I’m glad we were able to prove them wrong.”
Now Snorton and the Colonels turn to the state tournament, where they will face the Seventh Region Champion in the first round.
Snorton said getting here is one thing, but winning a game would be something beyond words to describe.
“It’d mean everything,” he said. “I don’t have the words to describe it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.