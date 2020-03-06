Bourbon is more than a drink to Brian Shemwell. It’s something to learn about, commune over, smell, sip and — of course — taste deeply.
Shemwell, who founded the Paducah Bourbon Society in 2015, opened Barrel & Bond, a bar devoted to the Kentucky liquor, in November.
“Bourbon is inherently complex. It’s not like other spirits,” he said. “It takes a couple weeks to distill before it goes in that barrel and it takes another four years — two years to be considered Kentucky Straight bourbon whiskey — to really get those complex notes.
“It’s equal parts art and science.”
Shemwell, 40, wasn’t always a bourbon connoisseur. He remembers sneaking into his parents’ room and peeling the wax off a bottle of Maker’s Mark at age 8, popping the cork and taking a whiff.
“I was always intrigued by the way it smelled like maple syrup and, to me, even now still to this day when I eat anything with syrup, it makes me nostalgic for that time. Of course, it didn’t taste anything like maple syrup, it tasted horrible.”
Later in life, he would become a regular bourbon drinker, “mixing it and shooting it, but never appreciating it.” His “formal” bourbon education began when he moved to Lexington in 2005 at a bar called the Horse & Barrel.
“I remember the bartender being comforting and encouraging and not pretentious about it towards me,” Shemwell said. “He knew I liked it but that I didn’t know a damn thing about it. That’s where it all started.”
That attitude towards beginning bourbon drinkers is what he wants to bring to Paducah with Barrel & Bond, to have it be a place where people can not only drink, but learn.
“I want to make people feel comfortable and want to celebrate Kentucky culture in the way that I do,” he said. “Bourbon is one of the things that defines Kentucky.”
Educational programs are a regular feature at the establishment. Shemwell offers Bourbon 101 classes, history courses and bourbon steward certifications.
The shelves around the bar are stacked high with over 1,000 different bourbons on offer. In addition to the normal offerings of Woodford Reserve, Buffalo Trace and Maker’s Mark, there will be some rarer faire.
“We’re going to have pre-Prohibition whiskeys on display, likely something from each of the decades. This could be the number one collection in the state, the United States and, possibly, the world.”
Located on the corner of Broadway and Water streets, immediately adjacent to the riverfront, Barrel & Bond is planning on holding its grand opening November 14.
For updates on the bar, program schedules and other information, visit Barrel & Bond’s Facebook page.
