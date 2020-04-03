Small town, big screen: Maiden Alley brings cinema to downtown Paducah

Fans of film in Paducah need look no further than Maiden Alley Cinema.
Located in the heart of downtown Paducah, the movie house has provided the region with a window to the world through its screenings of award-winning documentaries, shorts and features for over 18 years.
"Maiden Alley Cinema is the western Kentucky region's only nonprofit cinematic art house and one of only four in Kentucky," said Rebecca Madding, MAC's executive director. "Our programming is well beyond what one would find at a commercial movie theater. MAC offers newly released independent films, cult classics, family-friendly events, trivia, live music, rental space, community partnership initiatives and more."
Through partnerships with a variety of other community organizations, Maiden Alley strives to fulfill its mission of "enhancing culture through film" on an everyday basis by facilitating film education programs, filmmaking competitions, cultural festivals and, of course, film screenings.
We accomplish all of this while remaining competitive in pricing and offering a variety of programming for the taste of every audience member. Our mission is to provide entertainment, promote visual literacy, create cross-cultural awareness and promote filmmaking as an art form.
"MAC is in the storytelling business. We are a theater, but we're using our strengths as a theater to help others," Madding said. "MAC has a reputation of playing movies that matter, but it's not just for film aficionados. It's literally for everybody to enjoy."
To see what's on the marquee at Maiden Alley Cinema, take a walk down down its namesake street just off of Broadway or visit www.maidenalleycinema.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.