Schools need 11 athletes on the field at any given time to compete in a high school football game and the Fulton County Pilots lost the equivalent to a whole team last year to graduation. This leaves the Pilots with just a 17-man roster, and while that puts them as the smallest 1A school in the state, head coach James Bridges says they still have the weapons to compete.
“Being the smallest class ‘A’ school and only having 17 kids, it’s going to show, but we’ve still got some weapons coming back that are ready to be the new workhorses.” Bridges said.
Many of those 11 graduated seniors were stat leaders on last year’s roster, but, while one door might not have been fully open last season for some of the remaining kids, the door is wide open now to take the positions.
One of those athletes who has the potential to take the rushing game by storm this season is sophomore Kalon McCauley. As a freshman, McCauley was second in total rusing yards with 345 on 65 carries and four touchdowns. With the former top rusher now graduated, McCauley will look to make his move this season as top rusher.
“We have strong guys in Kalon McCauley and Damien Hill coming back this year as well as our whole offensive line,” Bridges said. So with those guys we shouldn’t hurt too bad, it is just our total numbers that might hold us back a little bit.”
Looking back on the 2022 season, the Fulton Pilots claimed two victories. They defeated Calloway County 44-28 and defeated Ballard Memorial 58-30. Both of those contests are back on the schedule this season and stakes will be a little bit higher this time around against the Bombers as they are now district competitors.
They also add Caverna to their list of district opponents, a game the handled easily in 2019 with a 47-0 victory.
“District games are the ones we’ve got to win,” Coach Bridges said. “We’ve got to beat Ballard and we’ve got to beat Caverna, because if we can beat those two we get to host a playoff game and that’s what we are looking for.”
That playoff game is what the Pilots have their eyes on because it would be the first playoff game on their home field in over 20 years.
Additionally, the Pilots will be on the road at Russellville towards the end of the season a competitor that Fulton hasn’t gotten a win against in 14 contests, but have put up strong fights against as of late.
“We are always going to battle with Russellville. It’s been that way since I started here at Fulton,” Bridges said. “Last year we had lost our starting quarterback right before that game and we were still able to take them to overtime.”
That battle against Russellville last season was a nail biter as both teams matched up point-for-point leading to overtime where Panthers were able to get the slight 38-32 edge over the Pilots.
The Pilots open up their 2023 season with a pair of games against their neighboring Tennessee teams. They get things going with a home contest against Gleason, TN on August 18 before taking the short trip to South Fulton on August 25. Their first Kentucky school matchup will be at home against Calloway County on September 1.
