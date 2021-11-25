Shirley Jean Triplett Rowton, 86, of Paducah, passed from this life Sunday morning, Nov. 21, 2021, at Calvert City Convalescent Center, after a long and hard-fought battle with dementia/Alzheimer’s.
A very special Christmas gift to her parents Claude and Bertha Triplett, Shirley entered this world on Christmas Day, 1934. A graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School, she worked for the state of Kentucky 40 years, most of which as a state supervisor at the unemployment office in the division of unemployment insurance in Paducah, earning multiple leadership awards during her tenure, before retiring in 1994. She was a Duchess of Paducah and a Kentucky Colonel. She had a great love for gardening and tending to her flowers, was an excellent cook, and had a great love for her family, always eagerly anticipating the days where they could all visit and share time together.
She is survived by her two sons, David (Lisa) Rowton and Nathan (Shawn) Rowton; grandsons Ethan, Alek (Heather), Parker, Davis, and Rob Lee; granddaughters, Mandy and Maggie; great-grandson, Liam; sister, Cynthia Colson; brother, Billy (Sandy) Triplett all of Paducah; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 60 years, Paul Rowton; brothers, James Triplett and John Triplett; sisters, Betty Malray, Datha Carter and Mildred Barnett.
Services will be at Hughes Funeral Home on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, with visitation between noon and 2 p.m., and services to be held at 2 p.m., with Andy Clausen officiating. Entombment will be on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association, with donations available online at http://www.alz.org, or by mail to 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
