Deputies are searching for a suspect in the kidnapping of an 18-year-old woman in McCracken County.
According to a McCracken County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies responded around 7 a.m. Wednesday to the area of Byron Drive and Reidland Road after receiving a report of a missing person. They began searching for the 18-year-old woman, who had last been seen around 1 a.m.
Detectives aiding in the search found the woman around 9:17 a.m. at a home on Kentucky Dam Road, according to the news release.
The sheriff’s office said the woman’s hands were bound, and she had injuries that were not incapacitating.
According to the news release, investigators said the woman told them she was taken by a man she didn’t know. He’s described as standing between 5 feet, 8 inches and 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds.
Deputies are continuing to investigate the case. The sheriff’s office asks anyone who lives in the area who may have surveillance video to call the sheriff’s office at 270-444-4719, so investigators can watch the recording to check for evidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.