Paducah, KY (42003)

Today

Thunderstorms, some heavy in the morning, then skies turning partly cloudy late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 87F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.