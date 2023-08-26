One of the joys of gardening is sharing your favorite plants with family and friends. Among my favorite plants is Lycoris squamigera,commonly known as magic, surprise, or naked-lady lily. It’s an elegant flower that magically appears each Aug. 1, give or take a day or two. The magic is the foliage dies back in the spring and pink-lavender buds atop tall erect stems seem to appear overnight. The real reason I like it is because it was handed down from my great-grandmother through the family, moving with each family move down to me. I never knew her, but always think of her when the Lycoris blooms.
Perennials and bulbs need to be divided to grow healthy strong plants. A plant shared will always remind you of the friend who shared it. The white-blooming Japanese quince is such a plant and gets extra care because of who gave it to me. Felder Rushing, ninth generation southern gardener and garden author, terms these as “passalong plants.” When planted together, they become a friendship garden.
Whether called passalong or friendship plants, sharing plants ensures they are not lost and their gene pool is preserved. They are adapted to their environment. Hybridizing is a trade-off. Roses were hybridized for larger blooms to the detriment of fragrance. Fortunately, fragrance has returned. Many plants are no longer on the commercial market but thrive in our gardens.
Lycoris is not just a delightful soft fragrance, the stately flower stands above its neighbors, and deer don’t like it. All the reason to plant Lycoris.
THINGS TO DO
Wednesday is St. Fiacre’s Day (gardener’s patron) and the Sturgeon full-moon, or blue moon, as it is the second full-moon this month.
Watering — Summer’s hot, dry conditions returned this week — dehydrating plants once again. Give the one inch of rain most plants require a week in three separate applications to provide even moisture. Porous container-grown plants may need daily watering.
Garden — Reminder to water early morning and at the base of plants rather than on the foliage. Do not use sprinklers as most of the water is lost in the air.
Pinch yellowing, brown and dead leaves from plants. Cut flowers at the nearest leaf bud as they reach their prime to force more flowering. Yellowed and spotted leaves may be caused by spider mites that hide underneath leaves. Control these by spraying using a water hose set on jet, daily, for a week. If that fails, use a miticide.
Houseplants — Start grooming to return plants indoors for the winter. Monthly apply a general fertilizer except for time-release which is formulated to release nutrients for up to three months. Note on the container when it was used to avoid over or under feeding. Spray indoor plants that spent summer outside with an insecticide (on and under leaves) and spray again in a few days before returning them indoors. Soaking the soil generally will rid the plant of ants.
Vegetables — Order garlic for planting late Oct. to early Nov. Fertilize pumpkins and extra water. Is Zucchini too abundant? Shred the excess, put 1-2 portions in self-sealing plastic bags and freeze for zucchini bread or to add to soups and stews this winter.
EVENTS
Sept. 2 — Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, 2731 W. 2nd St, Owensboro, KY, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 270-993-1234. Free admission first Saturday of the month.
Sept. 5 — “All Things Orchids — Toolbox Series,” McCracken Co. Master Gardeners, 5 p.m., McCracken Co. Extension Service, 2025 New Holt Road, Paducah. For information: 270-554-9520
Sept. 6 — “Florist Tips — Lunch Break Gardening Series,” Marshall Co. Master Gardeners, Marshall Co. Extension Office, 1933 Mayfield Highway, Benton, 12:15-12:45 p.m. Lunch $12, reservation by Friday, Sept. 1. Call 270-527-3285.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.