Paducah, KY (42001)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 75F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.