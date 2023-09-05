The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s September 7 Power in Partnership Breakfast will feature keynote speaker Supreme Court of Kentucky Justice Shea Nickell.
According to a Monday release, the breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center. The organization says pre-registration is required by Sept. 5 at noon. The cost is $25.
According to the chamber, Leadership Paducah Class #37 will also be introduced during the program.
A native of McCracken County, Justice Shea Nickell was elected to the Supreme Court of Kentucky in November 2019 to fill the unexpired term of his predecessor and was unopposed for re-election to a full 8-year term in November 2022. He represents the First Supreme Court District and serves as chairperson of the Appellate Rules Committee and the Continuing Judicial Education Commission.
Justice Nickell previously served as a Judge of the Kentucky Court of Appeals, the release explained. During his 13-year tenure, he served as Chief Judge Pro Tempore, chairperson of the Personnel Committee, and a member of the Judicial Compensation Commission.
Prior to becoming an appellate judge, Justice Nickell practiced law for 22 years. He served as a Kentucky trial attorney, an Assistant Commonwealth Attorney, an Assistant McCracken County Attorney, and a Public Advocate. According to the chamber, he also served as an instructor at Murray State University and the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.
The First Supreme Court District is comprised of the 23 westernmost Kentucky counties, including Ballard, Calloway, Caldwell, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Davies, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union, and Webster.
