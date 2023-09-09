The second weekend of Kentucky’s annual mourning dove season today takes primary notice on an already varied hunting calendar.
The dove season fired up statewide on the traditional Sept. 1 opening day. This year the three-segment season is Sept. 1-Oct. 26, Nov. 23-Dec. 3 and Dec. 23-Jan. 14. That generous 90-day season, however, in practice concentrates the vast majority of hunting into the earlier opportunities.
Most dove hunters are not specialists, not even continuing this quest through the bulk of the initial season segment. After opening day and the first two weekends of the season, many drift to other pastimes.
Today’s start of the young season’s second weekend, however, still falls within the flurry of heavy dove hunt activity. By now, many of the early doves have been taken, yet plenty of birds remain and can be found around some of the fields where they have been feeding of late.
Yet, the earliest days of hunting likely already have had an educational impact on doves. The birds at this stage typically will have learned that people seen in and around their feeding fields are not a good thing. Doves now will be much spookier than those of only a few days ago.
Second weekend hunters will have better results if they are more careful about camouflage, matching their clothing to the environment where they hunt. They will cause less flaring of birds if they utilize cover in those habitats. On opening day, a dove might loaf along in flight, passing without concern directly over people standing in the field. That’s unlikely now.
At this stage, hunters will earn more good shot opportunities at good ranges if they hunker in cover and remain motionless as incoming doves approach. Waiting until doves are in effective range before rising or mounting their shotguns will produce better shooting results. Even then, alerted birds are more prone to last-moment zigzagging that makes shots more challenging.
Early on in the season, hunters typically fare better with open chokes like improved cylinder and small shot, No. 8 or even 9s. The lightest of game and target loads suffice. As doves grow more wary and shot opportunities seem to stretch out to longer distances, hunters may consider somewhat tighter chokes like modified to hold patterns snugger at extended shotgun ranges.
As shots grow longer, larger shot like No. 7 ½ pellets for more transferred energy and heavier game loads to better fill out patterns with the larger pellets may produce better results in bringing down increasingly swift and slippery doves.
Typically, it already will be a little harder to collect a daily limit of 15 doves at this stage of the season. Opportunities for long days afield to get it done are possible, however.
On private land now and through the rest of the season, shooting hours begin at 30 minutes before sunrise and continue until sunset. Frankly, during the hot summer days of the season, the early morning hours are a refreshing change for someone used to only sweltering afternoon hunting sessions.
On public land like all state wildlife management areas open to dove hunting, shooting hours are 11 a.m.-sunset throughout the first season segment, Sept. 1-Oct 26. Public land hunting only shifts to early-starting shooting hours, 30 minutes before sunrise until sunset, during the second and third season segments.
A dove hunter must have an appropriate current hunting license (unless exempted) and a Kentucky migratory bird permit. In addition, each person hunting migratory birds like doves must first have completed a HIP (Harvest Information Program) survey. To find and take the brief survey, go to the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources website, www.fw.ky.gov, and click on the My Profile tab.
- While dove hunting may remain the headliner on the sporting calendar, other pursuits certainly are afoot, including the archery season for deer.
Granted, many bowhunters after whitetails are less than enthusiastic about their sport while summery conditions reign. A cooler morning or two since Kentucky’s Sept. 2 archery opening may have drawn more potential arrow slingers into the trees.
The conditions that were anticipated for this weekend may be thermally within the tolerance range of a growing number of bowhunters, especially for early morning sessions in tree stands and ground blinds.
Kentucky’s archery deer season — and that for bowhunting of wild turkeys, too — is the first Saturday in September through the Monday of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Sept. 2-Jan. 15 this year.
The harvest limit remains one antlered buck per hunter by any weaponry and through all weapons-based seasons. Meanwhile, hunters in counties designated Zone 1, as is all far western Kentucky, can take an unlimited number of antlerless deer by purchasing additional antlerless deer permits.
- Ongoing is the Sept. 2-15 youth and senior crossbow deer seasons. During this time, kids younger than 16 and adults 65 and older can use crossbows to pursue whitetails right along with archery hunters.
The youth and crossbow seasons carry right to the Sept. 16 opening of the regular crossbow hunting season for deer, giving youngsters and seniors effectively a two-week opportunity jump on other crossbow whitetail hunters. All-ages crossbow hunting continues through Jan. 15.
- Completely overshadowed by dove and deer hunting is Kentucky’s September Canada goose season for nonmigratory, local-nesting honkers. It is earlier this year, already in progress in Western counties, where the season this year is now Sept. 1-15. This year’s split zoning will have counties in roughly the eastern half of Kentucky hunting resident geese Sept. 16-30.
The daily limit is five Canada geese. Hunters are required to have an appropriate hunting license, state migratory bird permit and federal duck stamp as well as having completed a Harvest Information Program survey before hunting.
Next Saturday, however, brings more popular early waterfowling opportunities with the start of the early wood duck and teal hunting season. Statewide, Kentucky hunters can take wood ducks Sept. 16-20. Teal hunting (for blue-winged, green-winged and cinnamon teal) overlaps those five hunting days, then teal-only hunting continues four more days, Sept. 21-24.
The daily limit during wood duck/teal season is five birds, only two of which can be woodies. During the teal-only days, as many as five teal can be taken daily.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.