Community Christian Academy
Heading into the 2021-22 high school basketball season, the Community Christian Lady Warriors will look to take a step forward following a 3-26 finish last year. For head coach Todd Carver, who is entering his 10th season leading the Lady Warriors, he will get the opportunity to coach eight returners from last season’s team. That includes three of their top four scorers from last season.
Senior Reagan Cross will be expected to carry the load once again coming off of a junior season where she led the team in both scoring (8.6 ppg) and rebounds (5.6 ppg). Senior Samantha Fraser (3.1 ppg) and junior Elizabeth Shaw (7.7 ppg) will also help lead the Lady Warriors this season.
ROSTER40 Lilly Brown G Fr.
11 Kaelin Mallory F So.
13 Reagan Cross C Sr.
21 Myra Peeler PF Jr.
00 Sarah Downs G So.
22 Carmella Saxton SF So.
Lauren Fugate So.
2 Elizabeth Shaw G Jr.
35 Courtney Holland PF 8th
Kate Wade 8th
Annie Jones 8th
McCracken CountyLast season the McCracken County Lady Mustangs turned a lot of heads with a run to the First Region championship game, before falling to Marshall County. The Lady Mustangs did that without their best player in Destiny Thomas, who missed all season with an injury.
Good news for McCracken County, is that every player is back off of last years team, including a healthy Thomas.
“We can experiment with things as a coaching staff that other teams aren’t able to do,” Sivills said. “We are not that young team anymore. We are starting to be that veteran team that knows what to do.”
As for Thomas returning, Sivills is more than convinced she will be able to build upon what she did two years ago as a freshman (14.8ppg, 6.2rpg).
ROSTER5 Briley Benton G Jr.
4 Claire Johnson G, PG So.
10 Taylor Boone G So.
23 Kendall Redd F, G So.
33 Mikee Buchanan SF, W So.
12 Hannah Riley G Jr.
42 Jordan Bufford G Jr.
0 Caroline Sivills SF Jr.
14 Madison Byassee F, G So.
11 Jayden Skaggs G So.
21 Shymiya Daye PF Sr.
25 Destiny Thomas F, SG, W Jr.
24 Haidyn Green G, SF Sr.
30 Ashley Word G Fr.
40 Grace Henderson C So.
31 Belle York C, F Jr.
22 Ilyssa Holdman G Sr.
Paducah TilghmanHeading into her second year leading the Lady Tornado has without question been easier than last. Most of all, the players know what to expect from their head coach Sandra Griffes-Devoe.
“We are still working on changing the culture,” she said. “The girls understand that the work you put in during the summer has improved their game. It is an exciting time for us.”
Paducah Tilghman returns their top three scorers from last season in Diamond Gray (14.4 ppg), Dasia Garland (11.1 ppg) and Abigail Wurth (6.2 ppg). Griffes-Devoe is also looking at several others to add depth and leadership this season. Seniors Rosie Minter (3.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg) and Kiarri Jackson (3.9 ppg) are expect to help the Lady Tornado build off of what they did last season, and achieve new goals this year.
ROSTER52 Rosie Minter C, F Sr.
25 Dasia Garland F, G Jr.
44 Jayla Reed So.
2 Diamond Gray G, PG Jr.
Ceinna Roberts Fr.
Alexzandria Harris So.
33 Quiniyah Shumpert G Jr.
12 Fran Hodge So.
22 Myiesha Smith PG 8th
23 Kiarri Jackson G Sr.
21 Victoria Wheeler Fr.
5 Serenity McCoy Sr.
11 Abigail Wurth G Jr.
