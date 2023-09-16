MARTIN, TN ━ Students who hoped thousands of dollars of their school loan debt would be forgiven are now facing payments again after the Supreme Court issued a decision blocking President Biden’s controversial student debt forgiveness plan this summer.
After a three-year pause, people will begin making payments on their student loans again starting on Oct. 1. Interest on those loans began accruing on Sept. 1. Now, colleges are looking to prepare their students for those future payments, including the University of Tennessee at Martin.
Dexter Neal is a senior at UT Martin. He plans to teach and, eventually, become a principal. It’s a job he says is really about changing lives. “I love working with kids because my mentor was a principal, so I kind of just passed it down,” he said. He hoped the student loan pause would continue. As he approaches graduation, it’s on his mind.
“For me, student loans are a difficult mountain to climb, and it’s something that is always going to be there till you get done paying them off,” he said.
Jana Cox, the university’s director of financial aid and scholarships, said she wants to prepare students like Neal as payments resume.
Her biggest advice for students is to not take out anything more than they need. “Because a lot of times students will take out more than they need to get that cell phone, to do something like that, and I don’t do that, because you do have to pay it back eventually,” she said.
Neal agreed. “I’ll tell anybody, just get enough money, just for your school and nothing else. Don’t just take out extra just to have extra and spend it on extra things,” he said.
Cox says anyone struggling with their loan payments should reach out to the Department of Education or their servicer, and more than likely they can help you. They could get you into a repayment plan that will work for you.
Millions of people have enrolled in Biden’s income-driven SAVE loan repayment plan, which caps monthly payments at 5%-10% of discretionary income and has seen some borrowers’ payments reduced to $0 per month.
Cox said those that are enrolled in the SAVE program should report increases in income, which can make monthly payments higher.
