“Excited” is how local school district leaders feel ahead of opening the doors to a new Head Start preschool. Paducah Public Schools held its Board of Education meeting Monday at the Paducah Innovation Hub and approving payments for the project was on the agenda.
Back in March, the Paducah Head Start project was proposed to be open at the start of this upcoming school year. District leaders said they faced some delays due to issues with getting some electrical parts in time.
Now the grand opening has been pushed to Jan. 2, 2024. The building will be ready for teachers and staff sometime in November. Leaders said this project will positively impact the city of Paducah.
This project is years in the making.
“This is something that’s going to have a long-lasting impact for our community,” said Paducah Head Start Director Kristy Lewis.
Lewis has been working with Paducah Heard Start for over a decade. She said she can’t wait for the doors to open in January.
“What better way to start and begin a happy New Year in 2024 then to welcome our students and community into this facility,” Lewis said.
Paducah superintendent Donald Shively shares the same excitement.
“I mean, this is really that focus of ensuring — as we start children in that K-12 program — that there are no gaps,” he said.
Shively said even after this project there could be more to come.
“We’re coming in under half a million dollars less than we anticipated the cost to be. So, we’re excited about that because that becomes money that we can use on additional upgrades on our facilities in the future,” Shively said.
The new Head Start is fully staffed and ready to go.
“I’m proud of our community, the tradition, the excellence that Paducah Public Schools has in our community — we’re just building on that,” Lewis said.
When the doors open, the Head Start will take on 320 full day students versus the 243 half-day students it has now. Both Shively and Lewis said they are ready to take on the new load.
