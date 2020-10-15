It’s a fact of life. We’re all gonna die. The passing this week of Joe Morgan hit hard being a long time Cincinnati fan. It’s been a tough year with the losses of Lou Brock, Whitey Ford, Bob Gibson, Al Kaline, Don Larsen, Ron Perranowski and Tom Seaver. The list is like a “who’s who” of baseball players from my childhood and early youth.
I researched deaths of MLB players and it was like opening a pack of baseball cards back in grade school. Names like Glenn Beckert, Horace Clarke, Jay Johnstone, Bob Oliver, Tony Taylor, Claudell Washington, Bob Watson and Jimmy Wynn brought back a flood of memories. Many of them gone too soon. But life goes on and things change, like it or not. The game I watch, and still love, barely resembles the one I watched in black and white and in some bizarre versions of color rendition.
I’m watching the playoffs now and still don’t understand how college football is playing regular season games in front of partial crowds and baseball is playing their highest level of competition in front of the grounds crew. At any rate, a World Series matchup of Tampa Bay and the Braves would make for interesting TV.
