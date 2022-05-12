Russell Thomas Greer, 82, of Calvert City, died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at his residence.
Mr. Greer was a native of the Little Cypress community of Marshall County and was a 1959 graduate of North Marshall High School. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a retired plant laborer with National Carbide, Air Products and Chemicals, and Celnese corporations. He was of the Baptist faith.
Mr. Greer is survived by his daughter, Christie (Brad) Willoughby of Benton; one sister, Bonnie Snef of Benton; one grandson, Bobby Willoughby, Benton; and special friend, Deanna Hudecek, Benton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Lewis and Hazel (Moore) Greer; and spouses, Alice Matney Greer and Shirley Tegetoff Greer.
Funeral services were held Friday, May 6, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home. Jeremy Short officiated with interment after at Leonard Cemetery in Possum Trot.
The family expresses their sincere appreciation to Marshall County Home Health and Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospice for the care given Mr. Greer during his final months.
