Ruby Kay Gamble entered into Heavenly Rest on Jan. 9, 2022. She was greeted there by her Lord and Savior; her husband, Thomas Gamble; parents, Lexie Bea and Mary Louise (Edwards) Smith; sisters, Bertie Nell Cope and Edna Mae Smith; along with many other loved ones.
Ruby was born on July 11, 1953 in Benton. She is survived by her son, Tommy Gamble, wife Katrina; daughters, Melody Green, fiancé Darrell, and Angela Baker, husband Andrew; grandchildren, Ethan, Kayley, Carson, Gracelyn, AJ, Kinlee, and Eliza; sisters, Sue Whitt, Linda Hale and Brenda Smith; along with several nephews, nieces, and numerous friends.
She devoted many years serving others at Elva Baptist Church, where she was a charter member. In addition to serving in the church, Ruby worked at Benton Walmart for 20 years, where she retired from in 2015. She was well loved and known by her kind heart and contagious smile.
She cherished her time, spent with her children, playing with grandchildren, going on outings with her sisters and close friends, doing puzzles with the ladies, and especially reading books. The memories will be cherished forever!
Mamaw and Papaw — Together Again
A Funeral service was held Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Collier Funeral Chapel. Joel Frizzell officiating.
Interment followed in New Sand Hill Cemetery, Graves County.
