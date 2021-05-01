Rosalyn “Rosie” Hayden, 93 of the St. Charles Community passed away at 10:31 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the Providence Pointe Nursing Home in Paducah.
She was a member of the St. Charles Catholic Church.
Mrs. Hayden is survived by her three daughters, Jane (Dan) Thomas of Bardwell, Ruth (Mike) Elder of Bardwell, and Mary Jo (Brad) McKee of Cunningham; one brother, Elmer Elliott of Mayfield; two sisters, Geneva (J.C.) Buckman of Portsmouth, Virginia, and Ursula Thompson of Fancy Farm; seven grandchildren, Kevin (Catherine) Elder of Nashville, Tennessee, Lauri (Mark) Brooking of Blandville, Rodney (Christy) Elder of Fancy Farm, Christy (Dennis) Lee of Nashville, Tennessee, Lisa Reaney of Paducah, Marshal (Madelyn) McKee of Sedalia, and Anthony McKee of Cunningham; 16 great-grandchildren, Sidney Toon, Connor Brooking, Trevor Elder, Michaela Elder, Zachary Toon, Chase Reaney, Blake Elder, Rawlin Brooking, Morgan Reaney, Macy Reaney, Tyler (Kelsey) Lee, Elizabeth O’Rear, Michael (Sydney) O’Rear, Jake O’Rear, Anna Grace O’Rear, Mary Catherine O’Rear; four great-great grandchildren, Mason O’Rear, Malory O’Rear, Mikey O’Rear, and Koral Lee.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph “Joe” L. Hayden; four brothers, Joe, Albert, Paul, and Bernie Elliott; four sisters, Martina Russelburg, Mary Teresa Toon, Agnes Wilson, and Evelyn Elliott; and parents, James Bernard and Annie Cissell Elliott.
Funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the St. Charles Catholic Church with Chirspin Oneko officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Charles Cemetery. Friends may call after 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the St. Charles Catholic Church.
Pallbearers will be Marshall McKee, Anthony McKee, Zachary Toon, Chase Reaney, Tyler Lee, Kevin Elder, Jake O’Rear, Michael O’Rear, Conner Brooking, Rawlin Brooking, Rodney Elder, Trevor Elder, and Blake Elder.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital, The Kosairs Children’s Hospital, The Easter Seals Center, or the Global Catholic Network.
Brown F.H. of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
