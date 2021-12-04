Robin Ray Conn, 85, of Sebastian, Florida, passed away peacefully on Nov. 17, 2021. By his side was his wife of 65 years, Susan Conn; his two sons, Barry and Trace; and his daughter-in-law, Alita.
Robin’s life was long, and filled with love, laughter and adventure.
He spent the majority of that life in Mayfield, Kentucky, where he discovered his love of movies as a projectionist at the local cinema. Where he helped build factories and roads that bolstered the community for decades to come. Where he fearlessly defied gravity — by getting his pilot’s license and by building radio towers that stretched hundreds of feet into the sky. Where he met the love of his life. And where he taught his two sons to be strong, kind, generous and funny.
After retiring to Sebastian, Florida, with his wife, Robin stayed almost as busy as he had been before. He worked tireless on their home, upgrading and remodeling, and doing most of the work himself. He volunteered as a first mate on a tour boat just for the fun of it; to get out on the water and meet people. And perhaps his most treasured activity was supporting CFAR (Central Florida Animal Rescue) which provides lifetime homes to rescued lions, tigers, and other big cats. Robin donated a significant amount of time, money and elbow grease to this organization — doing everything from building cages to passing out fliers literally everywhere he went.
Robin loved life. He loved Elvis Presley and western movie soundtracks. He loved James Bond movies and lifting weights. He loved 3D photography, fried grouper, and a good joke. But most importantly, he loved his family.
All that’s left to say is that we loved, and still love, him. And we will miss him.
In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to help celebrate Robin’s life is encouraged to make a donation to the Central Florida Animal Rescue at cflar.org or to the William Childs Hospice House in Palm Bay, Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.