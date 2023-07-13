Robert Laney Douglas, 53, of Wingo, passed away at 5 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
He was a member of the St. Paul Methodist Church in Wingo,6.9 and he was a machinist.
Mr. Douglas is survived by his son, Ryan (Taylor) Douglas of Water Valley; his mother, Cecilia Willett Douglas of Wingo; two brothers, Eric Douglas of Wingo and Stuart (Keri) Douglas of Athens, Georgia; his two grandchildren, Shaelyn Douglas and Emerson Douglas; five nieces Brittany Douglas, Abigail Douglas, Breanna Douglas, Erica Douglas, and Kylie Douglas; and one nephew, Ethan Douglas.
He was preceded death by his father, Hobart Laney Douglas.
Private Family Graveside Services will be held at the Mayfield Memory Gardens with Rev. Mickey Fowler officiating. Friends are invited to call from 11 a.m — 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 17, 2023, at the Brown Funeral Home in Wingo.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Willett, Chris Cantrell, Ryan Douglas, Joshua Willett, and Justus Willett.
Honorary Pallbearer will be Ethan Douglas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.