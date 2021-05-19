Robert David Faughn, 66, of Mayfield, formerly of Marshall County, died Friday May 14, 2021, at his home.
He was formerly employed by Ingersoll Rand and Mayfield Machine and Tool. He attended Cuba Church of Christ.
Mr. Faughn is survived by his wife of 27 years, Donna Kay Faughn; one son, Allen (Shanna) Brewer of Lynn Grove; two daughters, Ashley (Gary) Babb and Traci Nicole (Josh) Gilbert both of Mayfield; one brother, Jerry (Mary Ann) Faughn of Richmond; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild also survives.
His parents were Otho and Lorene Sirls Faughn.
A funeral service was held Monday May 17, 2021, at the Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Andrew Clapp officiated. Interment followed in the Highland Park Cemetery in Mayfield.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield was in charge of the arrangements.
