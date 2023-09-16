Robbie Lee Blythe Johnson, 101, of Mayfield, transitioned to eternal rest on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
Born Sept 1, 1922, in Mayfield to Robert and Myrtle Cochran Blythe.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Robert Blythe Jr., William Blythe, August Blythe, Gladys Blythe Norman, Ruby Blythe Larson; children, Harvey Johnson Jr., Harvetta Johnson Osler, Clarissa “Tootie” Johnson, Kenneth Johnson; and granddaughters, Lorraine Love and Yvonne Johnson Williams.
She is survived by daughter Jo Smith; daughter-in-love Garnitha Johnson; grandchildren, Joe (Talona) Johnson, Yolanda (John) Johnson-Farmer, Emma Osler Williams, Freda Osler, Angela (Mark) Coleman, Harvey Johnson II, Victoria Johnson, Norlisha (Keith) Johnson-Walker, Randy (Crystal) Love, Jennifer (Steve) Reives, Tammy (Ronnie) Mason, Candace (Anthony) Burton, Leslie Duerson, Lolita D Lorah, Jashonna Carruthers, Su Kreshia Bridgett, Kenneth Lee (Jasmine) Laster, Kesean Johnson; and a host of extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Life for Robbie Johnson will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Mason’s Memorial Chapel in Mayfield.
Friends may call from noon — 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
