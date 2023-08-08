Robert “Rob” Carter, 35, of Mayfield, died Saturday Aug. 5, 2023 at his home.
He was a member of The Church of Mayfield, and employed by Homestead Builders.
He is survived by his wife, Amanda Reichert Carter; two daughters, Jaisa Mae Carter and Layci Elle Carter; mother and step-father, Rene’ Girard (David) Biro of Union City, Tennessee; father, Bobby (Holly Stephens) Carter of Mayfield; one brother, Blake Carter of Mayfield; one sister, Shelby Noelle Carter of Tucson, Arizona; grandmother, Barbara Willett of Mayfield; two uncles, James (Virginia) Carter and Mark (Jackie) Carter both of Mayfield.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ronnie and Darlene Girard; grandfather, Louis Carter; and one uncle.
Friends may call from 5 — 8 p.m. Thursday Aug. 10, 2023, at the Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield.
