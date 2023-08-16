Inland Waterways Museum, previously known as the River Discovery Center, is broadening its horizons to include more exhibitions that display the vital role of the nation’s river systems.
The downtown Paducah museum, located at 117 S. Water St., celebrated 20 years with a public event Monday that unveiled renovation plans and a new name. Caroline Veatch, marketing coordinator of Inland Waterways Museum, said it received a grant in May from the Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“We took this opportunity and ran with it,” Veatch said.
The administration used this money to rebrand the museum to reflect a national perspective of the importance of our rivers.
“We wanted to elevate the way these stories were being told,” Veatch said.
“Part of our mission is to teach about the nation’s vital river system, rather than focusing only on the Ohio, so ‘Inland Waterways’ is about the entire nation and this entire system of rivers and how we’re all connected to each other,” Veatch explained.
Expansion plans include possibly six additional phases. Phase one of the project will be a deep dive into the historic flood of 1937. Feedback from the community revealed the interest that local people have in this event.
“We realized there is a much bigger story to be told here, and people want to hear this story,” Veatch said.
A later phase will focus on the river industry. It will depict the origin of Paducah and how Native Americans used the Ohio River’s essential resources to sustain the community. This phase will also include the history of the Lewis and Clark Expedition. This expedition was crucial to understanding the nation’s river system and resulted in the use of waterways for commerce.
“A lot of tourists come from out of state, so if we can make them realize, maybe you don’t live near a river, but the resources that you have are coming to you because of the river, I think that will help them feel connected to it,” Veatch said.
Inland Waterways Museum may be expanding, but the building’s rich history will remain intact. The museum occupies the oldest building in Paducah. The structure was completed in 1843 and boasts original fireplaces, windows and flooring.
“This building has seen it all,” Veatch said. “It has survived wars, fires, a couple of floods. Everything else on this block that was here with this building is gone. We are the only remaining original structure.”
Executive Director Polly Brasher said this expansion will not be possible without the community’s help. The project will cost about $7 million in total, and renovations will happen over time.
“As we raise the funds, then that phase will happen,” Brasher said.
Individual and corporate donations of all sizes are welcome. Brasher wants people to get the most out of their donations.
“We would love the opportunity to talk to them so we can choose the best benefits for them,” she said.
The museum administration is grateful for the community’s excitement during this transitional period.
“We are so appreciative of the support that we’ve been shown,” Brasher said.
“I think this is something that the community is going to be really proud of,” Veatch added.
