CAIRO, Ill. — After seven years as a food desert, in which residents had to regularly travel up to 25 miles to buy groceries, Cairo is celebrating a new grocery option with healthy and nutritious food.
The Rise Community Market, located at 3010 Sycamore St., will hold its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, June 16.
“We would like to thank the community, volunteers and funders who helped make this grand opening a reality,” said Gabrielle Harris, president of the Rise Community Market board. “We encourage all community members to join us for this great expansion to Cairo.”
The Rise Community Market is a co-op model of a grocery store. The market was completed with funding through memberships, shareholders and grants from the University of Illinois, R3 (RESTORE.REINVEST.RENEW) and Builder’s Initiative.
For information on becoming a member or shareholder, visit risecommunitymarket.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.