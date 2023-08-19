A Massac County grand jury has returned an indictment against Jonathon J. Riley. According to Massac County State’s Attorney Josh Stratemeyer, the indictment is on the offense of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the May 2 death of Samuel Scott Stalions at the Acee’s Truck Stop in Metropolis.
The indictment, which was returned Friday, Aug. 18, alleges that Riley recklessly performed an act likely to cause death or great bodily harm in that he held Stalions on the ground by placing his knee on Stalions’ neck of and thereby causing his death.
“The Metropolis Police Department conducted a thorough investigation of the matter and the grand jury received testimony from numerous witnesses over multiple days of testimony prior to returning the indictment,” Stratemeyer said.
The charges are allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
