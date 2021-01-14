On Jan. 8, 2021, Ricky L. Romaine, 58, loving husband and father, passed away at his home with his wife and daughter by his side.
Ricky was born June 7, 1962, in Cairo, to Harold ‘Jack’ and Alice (Hall) Romaine. On July 2, 1983, he married Kristal Dassing, and they have a daughter, Taryn Rose.
Ricky graduated from Metropolis Community High School, Metropolis, in 1981. He attended Shawnee Community College, Ullin, and Southeast Missouri University, Cape Girardeau, Missouri. He was a Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer and a Cisco Technologies Technician. Ricky had a passion for technology and his expertise was in fixing computer hardware problems. He had been employed by Digital Safety Technologies/Integrian as the Lead Field Systems Engineer where he traveled to all but three states supervising the installation and training of digital surveillance systems for law enforcement agencies across the United States. During his last 10 years of employment, he was the IT Manager for Resource Label Group of Brentwood, Tennessee. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing golf, watching old movies, and listening to music.
Ricky was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Anna Lou Romaine, and Adron and Lena Hall; father, Harold ‘Jack’ Romaine, and mother-in-law, Joyce (Volle) Dassing.
He is survived by his wife, Kristal, and daughter, Taryn Rose, of Murray, Kentucky; mother, Alice Romaine; brothers, Marty Romaine (Gail) of Sorrento, Florida, and Terry Romaine (Krista) of Benton, Kentucky; father-in-law, Gary Dassing (Mary) of Metropolis; brother-in-law, Wesley Dassing, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; and sister-in-law, Shannon Patterson (Sean) of Metropolis. He is survived by his nieces and nephews Laura Romaine, Remi Romaine, Rachel (Romaine) Pauls, Tyler Romaine, Jackson Romaine, Camille Dassing, Chase Patterson, and Cole Patterson.
A private graveside service was held, Wednesday, Jan. 13, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Metropolis. In lieu of flowers, Ricky wished for donations to be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org or to the Anna May Owen Residential Hospice House at murrayhospitalnetworkforgood.com.
The family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Daniel Butler and staff of Primary Care of Murray, the Anna May Owen Hospice House nurses and staff, Black Pearl respite nurses, the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, and the Murray Police Department and 911 dispatch team for all their compassion and help during the past eight years.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Ricky Romaine by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray, Kentucky, is entrusted with caring for the family of Ricky Romaine.
